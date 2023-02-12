Rallye inspired Mustang II

new springs in stock length and removal of the lowering blocks

taller tires, other rims 15x7 (needs TÜV -> both speedometer gears (driven+driving) -> transmission removal)

than it needs also a shorter rear end ratio + torsen differential

addition headlights in the grill (needs to be there because of TÜV, but it also looks cool to me)

skid plate (3mm alu plate from radiator support to crossmember) + stiffening of lower radiator support (ideas? experience?)

chassis stiffening (torque boxes, chassis stiffener in engine bay (t-top brace)... ideas?)

roll cage? (not needed, if regularity test. but its safer) ideas/thoughts?

hydraulic clutch: splash guard + steel braided lines

steel braided brake lines

brake system upgrade on the front -> 5 lug swap

styling... hiding the ugly paint spots... (e.g. mat black hood)

... thoughts

... ideas

I have ordered new springs (450 lbs/inch) and then the car will sit higher at the front. I also have lowering blocks in the back, because it was sitting to high, which are remove with less effort...This all started some thoughts:I can keep the front height by cutting the new front springs (which is not the issue), but why not keeping it a bit up high and start to mod it for historic rallye events (usually regularity test, but still a lot of fun).Also the car is not the nicest regarding paint...Grey could be optional in the beginning, even it could look ugly with that tires sitting higher. It is interesting that on the original tire size there are good tires for mixed street/gravel. Luckily I still have the 13 steel wheels...