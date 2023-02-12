Rallye inspired Mustang II

extra_stout
As you know I live in Germany and over here in Europe there is the legend of legend race events the rallye monte carlo.
Its interesting that Ford V8 cars are connected well to this event. In the 60ties total performance era Ford started in 63 with one 63 Falcon to get experience:
With that experience they build up two 64 Falcons for the rally in 1964 (here a picture of a clone):
They where successful in that year with a 3rd place.
Also a lot of Mustangs where back than rallying in USA, Europa and Mexico.
Here are some pictures:
