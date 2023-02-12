Rallye inspired Mustang II

E

extra_stout

Mustang Master
Aug 27, 2018
680
778
103
Germany
As you know I live in Germany and over here in Europe there is the legend of legend race events the rallye monte carlo.
Its interesting that Ford V8 cars are connected well to this event. In the 60ties total performance era Ford started in 63 with one 63 Falcon to get experience:
1676225329105.jpeg

With that experience they build up two 64 Falcons for the rally in 1964 (here a picture of a clone):
jpr_254.jpg


They where successful in that year with a 3rd place.
Also a lot of Mustangs where back than rallying in USA, Europa and Mexico.
Here are some pictures:
10_b7d65076db5b3db40b1afb9c37e3ccdb.jpg


jpr_294.jpg


5ec9677681e89807489341cb941aaf15.png


blogger-image--837637165.jpg


1d89bf8ec8c58d798212599a56184b1e.jpg


6a75a5c00a635b82327a157e902a735c.jpg
 

  • Sponsors (?)


I have ordered new springs (450 lbs/inch) and then the car will sit higher at the front. I also have lowering blocks in the back, because it was sitting to high, which are remove with less effort...
This all started some thoughts:
I can keep the front height by cutting the new front springs (which is not the issue), but why not keeping it a bit up high and start to mod it for historic rallye events (usually regularity test, but still a lot of fun).
Also the car is not the nicest regarding paint...
  • new springs in stock length and removal of the lowering blocks
  • taller tires, other rims 15x7 (needs TÜV -> both speedometer gears (driven+driving) -> transmission removal)
  • than it needs also a shorter rear end ratio + torsen differential
  • addition headlights in the grill (needs to be there because of TÜV, but it also looks cool to me)
  • skid plate (3mm alu plate from radiator support to crossmember) + stiffening of lower radiator support (ideas? experience?)
  • chassis stiffening (torque boxes, chassis stiffener in engine bay (t-top brace)... ideas?)
  • roll cage? (not needed, if regularity test. but its safer) ideas/thoughts?
  • hydraulic clutch: splash guard + steel braided lines
  • steel braided brake lines
  • brake system upgrade on the front -> 5 lug swap
  • styling... hiding the ugly paint spots... (e.g. mat black hood)
  • ... thoughts
  • ... ideas
Grey could be optional in the beginning, even it could look ugly with that tires sitting higher. It is interesting that on the original tire size there are good tires for mixed street/gravel. Luckily I still have the 13 steel wheels...
 
