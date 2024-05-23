Rear diff noise, hard to turn axle and driveshaft

Looks like I made another goof. I just did the cobra brake swap with new axle bearings and I replaced the pinion seal and trac loc before that. I didn't notice this problem before the brake swap, but maybe I wasn't playing attention? So, if I turn the axles or driveshaft in the forwards direction it is very tough to turn. If a spin the driveshaft in reverse it feels fine, very easy. If I spin an axle in reverse, it's easy but I hear a crunchy noise in the diff. I tried my best to get the pinion nut back on in the same spot (with a little extra oomf). Could I have wrecked the crush washer by accident and it's catastrophic?? I'm asking today because that outside of skill set to replace. But could it be something I can fix? Like I didn't put the trac loc together properly? Or I knocked something loose when I used a slide hammer on the axle bearings? BTW the car is still in the build stages so I'm not driving it, nor can I lol