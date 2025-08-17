Suspension Rear suspension help

C

Clark302

New Member
Aug 17, 2025
1
0
1
Pennsylvania
#1
I have a 8.8 rear end. BMR adjustable upper and lower control arms. Polyurethane bushings. New control arm hardware. Eibach drag springs. Bilstein rear shocks. When everything is assembled, and on the ground, I try to bounce the rear end and it feels very, very stiff. I even went and got the special Polyurethane grease. (The white sticky stuff) Is it supposed to be that stiff, or is it just me? Has anyone experienced this? I am afraid I may have to change out the springs, or the control arm bushings for non Polyurethane??
 

