I would go ahead and get the fancy arms and adjust the angle

But

I would research pinion angle some more

No expert myself, but they told us in school that the pinion angle must match the trans to driveline angle

What makes you think changing the driveline angle will improve your launch?

Big fan of traction bars and leaf springs myself, but since you can't do that, a 4 link system or do the best you can with what you've got

That means get your fancy arms and play with it

My old boss was a national record holder back in the 70s bracket racing

He was always talking about weight transfer, course he had an old Chrysler Hemi and heavy 440's

Are you fast enough to pull the front wheels?

Finally got some 4.56's in my 69 and I can pull the front wheels now but it's still a slow schlep