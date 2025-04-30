Suspension Rear pinion angle

#1
I’m considering getting some adjustable upper rear control arms to to set rear pinion angle. My goal is to gain some extra tire bite on launch from dead stops. This is mainly a street car but my next set of tires will be drag radials since my tires are aging out before they wear out, so less life of softer rubber is no longer a concern for me. I’m considering the following arms. Any concerns with these or concerns with my idea in general? I currently have aftermarket square steel control arms witn poly bushings but obviously non adjustable.

#3
I would go ahead and get the fancy arms and adjust the angle
But
I would research pinion angle some more
No expert myself, but they told us in school that the pinion angle must match the trans to driveline angle
What makes you think changing the driveline angle will improve your launch?
Big fan of traction bars and leaf springs myself, but since you can't do that, a 4 link system or do the best you can with what you've got
That means get your fancy arms and play with it
My old boss was a national record holder back in the 70s bracket racing
He was always talking about weight transfer, course he had an old Chrysler Hemi and heavy 440's
Are you fast enough to pull the front wheels?
Finally got some 4.56's in my 69 and I can pull the front wheels now but it's still a slow schlep
 
#4
DSCF0902.webp
 
