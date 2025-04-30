I’m considering getting some adjustable upper rear control arms to to set rear pinion angle. My goal is to gain some extra tire bite on launch from dead stops. This is mainly a street car but my next set of tires will be drag radials since my tires are aging out before they wear out, so less life of softer rubber is no longer a concern for me. I’m considering the following arms. Any concerns with these or concerns with my idea in general? I currently have aftermarket square steel control arms witn poly bushings but obviously non adjustable.
BMR Mustang On-Car Adjustable DOM Rear Upper Control Arms; Polyurethane Bushings; Black Hammertone BMR-UTCA040H (79-04 Mustang, Excluding 99-04 Cobra) - Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING! Take Back Control. If you're experiencing wheel hop or unreliable cornering in your Mustang, it could be your stock control arms and bushings; th
www.americanmuscle.com