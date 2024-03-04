For Sale Remote mount battery turn on/off switch & 4 guage cables

Fits: 1979-1993 Mustang (or other vehicles)

This is probably geared more towards folks who race and have relocated their battery, etc...

(1) remote mount turn on/off switch assembly w/ 4 gauge brown cable and battery connector
(1) length of black 4 gauge "welding" cable w/ open ring eyelets
(1) length of black 4 gauge "welding" cable w/ single open ring eyelet and battery terminal connector

The black cables are approximately 7ft long.

Parts are used and show minimal normal wear. No damages.

$65.00 shipped to US 48, includes insurance and tracking.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
IMG_4923.jpeg
IMG_4922.jpeg
 

