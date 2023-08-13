Reset 88 Fox body PCM/Computer after replacing the IAC?

The needs of the many
Jul 25, 2023
8
0
1
Hello. Idler Air control valve giving me fits- car starts, runs fine for a block or two- computer leans out fuel mixture, and IAC fails to adjust? What is the voltage at the IAC connector supposed to be? Took my IAC apart and gave it a good cleaning. From what I understand, you can't just bolt it back on, you have to reset/relearn any new sensor...disconnect the battery using a jumper, or simply disconnect and turn on the headlights? Really wish I could get some data online but it's just not available.
Any clairification would be great.
