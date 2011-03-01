I have been on a bunch of different forums over the years and have never done much posting, but my favorite threads have been progress threads. I figured I would try to post up my build thread and start with the car I finished in 2009. I worked on this car on and off for about six years until I finished it in the summer of 2009. I poured my heart and soul into the car doing everything myself. Here are the finished pictures taken summer 2009.The started out as a wrecked 95 Cobra having been hit in the rear and driver's side.I smoothed the engine bay and built a 331 stroker motor. I spent numerous hours polishing every single piece on the motor.I also poured numerous hours into getting the paint nice and slick.Interior was originally tan but I changed it over to blackSpent just as much time on the undercarriageTried to give some detail to the trunk as wellI managed to put 50 miles on the car between summer 09 and October 2009. Then October 6th, 2009 my worst nightmare happened.So thats where this build thread starts. I will try to update this thread as often as I can. I am already well under way to building another car and will be posting quiet a bit until I get caught up to where I currently am.Kevin