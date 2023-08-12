Electrical Rocker switch on done/map light replacement?? 93 hatch

W

white_stang

Member
Jan 6, 2022
18
2
13
Pennsylvania
#1
Hi all, I'm in a predicament and I need some help finding a part. I took the dome light off of my 93 mustang because the one side wouldn't besides once in a while when tapped the switch. I took it off to replace the bulbs but the problem persisted so I took the switch out to see if that was the problem, except it came apart when I pulled the button off and the ball and spring inside the switch completely disappeared. Online results only show the switch in the door jamb for the automatic light, does anyone know where to get the correct switch that is in the light itself? I don't really want to spend the money on a whole dome light
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryu
Fox Dome light not working
Replies
23
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
sgtpepperthestang
Dash replacement, airbag light flashing?
Replies
0
Views
360
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
sgtpepperthestang
sgtpepperthestang
F
Electrical Instument cluster lights screwing up with ignition switch
Replies
0
Views
398
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastFox5oh
F
D
Electrical Tail lights on but dim
Replies
5
Views
826
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
P
93 Mustang LX - Integrated Relay Control Module replacement?
Replies
5
Views
2K
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
panditji
P
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu