Hi all, I'm in a predicament and I need some help finding a part. I took the dome light off of my 93 mustang because the one side wouldn't besides once in a while when tapped the switch. I took it off to replace the bulbs but the problem persisted so I took the switch out to see if that was the problem, except it came apart when I pulled the button off and the ball and spring inside the switch completely disappeared. Online results only show the switch in the door jamb for the automatic light, does anyone know where to get the correct switch that is in the light itself? I don't really want to spend the money on a whole dome light