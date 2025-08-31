Engine Insane fuel trims +25% LTFT Bank 1, -16% LTFT Bank 2

I

imw_stl

New Member
Aug 31, 2025
1
0
1
St. Louis
#1
I have a 1996 GT and it's running extremely rough. When driving, my AFR is all over the place. It can sometimes be as low as 10:1 then as high as 19:1. I can occasionally hear backfiring while climbing to 3k-4k. Idle isn't smooth either, it'll almost look like a misfire but then smooth itself out. I pulled out a few of my brand new spark plugs and they were covered in carbon.

When I hook up my scanner my LTFT B1 is +25%, and LTFT B2 is -16%. My STFTs both are all over the place while driving, sometimes they'll hit 0% at idle but it's rare. Everything else looked normal, no codes set. I just replaced intake manifold gaskets and couldn't find any vacuum leaks. I'm pulling my hair out trying to figure this out, so any help is appreciated.

Engine mods : PI Headswap, Comp Cam XE262AH, 24 lb/hr fuel injectors, Edelbrock Victor Jr intake manifold & fuel rails, BBK 75mm TB & Plenum, BBK Longtube headers, Evil Energy Adjustable FPR
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Bank 1 misfire
Replies
33
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
austin21
A
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1999–2004 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
26
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1996–1998 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
24
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
5.0LXStanger
Engine 1990 LX 5.0L EFI Mustang Fuel Management Problems - HELP!
Replies
45
Views
872
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
5.0LXStanger
5.0LXStanger
H
New kid on the block
Replies
17
Views
347
The Welcome Wagon
HydraX
H
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu