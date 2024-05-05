RotFox90
Hey All,
Curious to see if anyone else has experienced and knows the probable cause.
So as the title states, my RPM will drop intermittently after driving for a bit. You feel the car lose power as well. The car has had that problem since I bought it, I put on a replacement distributor and TFI from RockAuto and seemed to clear it up.
(I have the TFI remote mounting kit installed- these parts installed maybe a year ago, take it for a short drive maybe 1/2 times a week, sometimes sits a little longer-so not many miles on the parts, I know they can just be crap replacement parts) New fuel filter. New replacement MAF sensor as well from RockAuto.
It does happen more frequently when it’s warmer. No CEL/no stored codes. Distributor/TFI?
