Engine RPM cut out intermittently

Jan 21, 2024
Hey All,

Curious to see if anyone else has experienced and knows the probable cause.

So as the title states, my RPM will drop intermittently after driving for a bit. You feel the car lose power as well. The car has had that problem since I bought it, I put on a replacement distributor and TFI from RockAuto and seemed to clear it up.

(I have the TFI remote mounting kit installed- these parts installed maybe a year ago, take it for a short drive maybe 1/2 times a week, sometimes sits a little longer-so not many miles on the parts, I know they can just be crap replacement parts) New fuel filter. New replacement MAF sensor as well from RockAuto.

It does happen more frequently when it’s warmer. No CEL/no stored codes. Distributor/TFI?
 

