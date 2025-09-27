Engine Running like crap :(

So I have a 86 GT that runs SUPER SUPER rich. If you hit the gas blackish white smoke comes out. Also shoots 10 inch blue flames which is cool but obviously is horrible. I checked pressure at the rail and its 60 at idle. But for some reason it idles at 2k rpm. Ill turn it down and it stalls. Thats my other issue. Anyways im wondering what I gotta do to fix this. As far as I know it has a :poo:ty cold air intake a trick flow upper and lower intake a msd distributor with wires and short tube headers. Stock pump and stock injectors.
 

