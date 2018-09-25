Rusted out braces on 05-09 V6 or GT Mustang convertibles only

bud636
Member
-
- Sep 18, 2018
-
- 7
-
- 5
-
- 13
All Mustang convertible owners should check out the rear support bars on any 05-09 V6 or GT for a premature rust condition. The motor company designed this component out of square stock that retains moisture promoting a corrosion friendly environment. View attachment 613657
This is pics from an '08 V6 in Ohio
'06 V6 low miles Illinois ragtop
These are replacement braces specifically designed for '05-09 Mustang convertibles only. V6 or GT models are a direct fit using original hardware & existing attachment points to vehicle body as OEM braces. They are constructed with channel steel with no area to trap moisture promoting a rust environment. A military grade black wrinkle powder coat finish will ensure these braces will outlast the life of most vehicles. They are constructed in Wentzville Mo & powder coated by the premiere shop in the St Louis area Gateway Powder Coating. The price of new OEM braces from the motor company( $1500) and being the owner of an '05 vert compelled me to address this rotten brace issue. The total cost for a set of braces (right&left) is $450. That includes shipping to anywhere in the USA. Canada is an reasonable option, just abit extra on freight costs. OEM reconditioned braces are available for the keep it original guys. Replacement hardware sets of 12 bolts are an option & can ship with braces.
My email address is; [email protected]:: That is the quickest way to reach me, these braces are also available on ebay & other Mustang Enthusiast websites. UPS is my carrier of choice, FedEx is an option if needed. great tracking service. Thanks for looking, bud
These are reconditioned OEM braces available for the keep it original guys. The lower set in the foto is '05-09 set. The upper set in the picture are from a 2010 convertible. These will rot out also as they are constructed with square stock, there is nowhere for moisture to vent. An awesome powder coat will help keep them dry on the inside.
Pictures of replacement braces on my Mustang & other happy convertible owners. My '05 vert
A ladies convertible from Ohio good to go!
Another success story from the Midwest, thanks Duane. Enjoy your ride
Trunk picture
Picture of new brace with rotten OEM brace needing replacement
Some more success stories
This is pics from an '08 V6 in Ohio
'06 V6 low miles Illinois ragtop
These are replacement braces specifically designed for '05-09 Mustang convertibles only. V6 or GT models are a direct fit using original hardware & existing attachment points to vehicle body as OEM braces. They are constructed with channel steel with no area to trap moisture promoting a rust environment. A military grade black wrinkle powder coat finish will ensure these braces will outlast the life of most vehicles. They are constructed in Wentzville Mo & powder coated by the premiere shop in the St Louis area Gateway Powder Coating. The price of new OEM braces from the motor company( $1500) and being the owner of an '05 vert compelled me to address this rotten brace issue. The total cost for a set of braces (right&left) is $450. That includes shipping to anywhere in the USA. Canada is an reasonable option, just abit extra on freight costs. OEM reconditioned braces are available for the keep it original guys. Replacement hardware sets of 12 bolts are an option & can ship with braces.
My email address is; [email protected]:: That is the quickest way to reach me, these braces are also available on ebay & other Mustang Enthusiast websites. UPS is my carrier of choice, FedEx is an option if needed. great tracking service. Thanks for looking, bud
These are reconditioned OEM braces available for the keep it original guys. The lower set in the foto is '05-09 set. The upper set in the picture are from a 2010 convertible. These will rot out also as they are constructed with square stock, there is nowhere for moisture to vent. An awesome powder coat will help keep them dry on the inside.
Pictures of replacement braces on my Mustang & other happy convertible owners. My '05 vert
A ladies convertible from Ohio good to go!
Another success story from the Midwest, thanks Duane. Enjoy your ride
Trunk picture
Picture of new brace with rotten OEM brace needing replacement
Some more success stories
Last edited: