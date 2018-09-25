Rusted out braces on 05-09 V6 or GT Mustang convertibles only

Have you looked at the rear support braces under your convertible?

  • Great condition no surface corrosion apparent.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Surface rust only, brace stability not comprimised visually.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Complete detieriation of brace from inside out.

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Total failure of brace to support trunk area or to connct unibody frame.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
  • Poll closed .
bud636

bud636

Member
Sep 18, 2018
7
5
13
st charles mo 63301
#1
All Mustang convertible owners should check out the rear support bars on any 05-09 V6 or GT for a premature rust condition. The motor company designed this component out of square stock that retains moisture promoting a corrosion friendly environment. View attachment 613657

This is pics from an '08 V6 in Ohio
support bar rusted.jpg
support bar rusted.jpg


'06 V6 low miles Illinois ragtop
Picture0920182004951.jpg


These are replacement braces specifically designed for '05-09 Mustang convertibles only. V6 or GT models are a direct fit using original hardware & existing attachment points to vehicle body as OEM braces. They are constructed with channel steel with no area to trap moisture promoting a rust environment. A military grade black wrinkle powder coat finish will ensure these braces will outlast the life of most vehicles. They are constructed in Wentzville Mo & powder coated by the premiere shop in the St Louis area Gateway Powder Coating. The price of new OEM braces from the motor company( $1500) and being the owner of an '05 vert compelled me to address this rotten brace issue. The total cost for a set of braces (right&left) is $450. That includes shipping to anywhere in the USA. Canada is an reasonable option, just abit extra on freight costs. OEM reconditioned braces are available for the keep it original guys. Replacement hardware sets of 12 bolts are an option & can ship with braces.
My email address is; [email protected]:: That is the quickest way to reach me, these braces are also available on ebay & other Mustang Enthusiast websites. UPS is my carrier of choice, FedEx is an option if needed. great tracking service. Thanks for looking, bud
Header Image (2).jpg


These are reconditioned OEM braces available for the keep it original guys. The lower set in the foto is '05-09 set. The upper set in the picture are from a 2010 convertible. These will rot out also as they are constructed with square stock, there is nowhere for moisture to vent. An awesome powder coat will help keep them dry on the inside.
20180803_133704.jpg


Pictures of replacement braces on my Mustang & other happy convertible owners. My '05 vert
20180511_175037 - Copy.jpg
20170724_194223.jpg


A ladies convertible from Ohio good to go!
Snapchat-966185943.jpg


Another success story from the Midwest, thanks Duane. Enjoy your ride
Picture0920181957951.jpg


Trunk picture
Picture0920182001951.jpg


Picture of new brace with rotten OEM brace needing replacement
Picture0920182007951.jpg


Some more success stories
Replacement 08 IL-2.jpg
Replacement 08 IL-2.jpg
Dahl-1.jpg
Dahl-1.jpg
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
bud636 said:
All Mustang convertible owners should check out the rear support bars on any 05-09 V6 or GT for a premature rust condition. The motor company designed this component out of square stock that retains moisture promoting a corrosion friendly environment. View attachment 613657
Click to expand...
Would you be bale to advise on where I could purchase some OEM supports...they are a fortune from Ford..Thank-You
 
#3
Hi Ron I have take off OEM braces for sale for $500 a set or I offer my braces for $450. Mustangsupportbars.com. Please let me know if I can help you out keeping another convertible on the road affordably? Thanks bud
 

Attachments

  • 14 - New Braces.jpg
    14 - New Braces.jpg
    655.9 KB · Views: 1,260
  • 20190204_150602.jpg
    20190204_150602.jpg
    283.9 KB · Views: 659
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#4
I don't have an 05 but like your braces. Nice job on those, they look good.
Makin parts for stangs...fricken awesome.
 
#5
I would like to acknowledge & thank all the Mustang owners that have updated their 05-09 V6 & GT convertibles with my replacement braces. As of mid July 2019 we have shipped to 39 of 50 states, 6 Canadian provinces, Puerto Rico & the Netherlands. The response & acceptance of these braces have been reassuring of my contribution to our Mustang extended family. We have assisted over 100 convertible owners keeping their special rides in top shape & on the road since November of 2018. I am pleased with the customer feedback we have received & look forward to gaining the reputation of the (go to guy) for rear support braces for Mustang convertibles. Our website mustangsupportbars.com has its own Canadian page for our northern cousins & is doing well, eh? Thank you to all of customers I have had the privilege to get to know. They have sent great feedback & awesome reclamation stories we have enjoyed so far. Looking forward to helping to stabilize more convertibles in the future. Thanks bud
 

Attachments

  • 20170724_194744-EFFECTS.jpg
    20170724_194744-EFFECTS.jpg
    743.3 KB · Views: 944
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#7
bud636 said:
I would like to acknowledge & thank all the Mustang owners that have updated their 05-09 V6 & GT convertibles with my replacement braces. As of mid July 2019 we have shipped to 39 of 50 states, 6 Canadian provinces, Puerto Rico & the Netherlands. The response & acceptance of these braces have been reassuring of my contribution to our Mustang extended family. We have assisted over 100 convertible owners keeping their special rides in top shape & on the road since November of 2018. I am pleased with the customer feedback we have received & look forward to gaining the reputation of the (go to guy) for rear support braces for Mustang convertibles. Our website mustangsupportbars.com has its own Canadian page for our northern cousins & is doing well, eh? Thank you to all of customers I have had the privilege to get to know. They have sent great feedback & awesome reclamation stories we have enjoyed so far. Looking forward to helping to stabilize more convertibles in the future. Thanks bud
Click to expand...
I intend to order a pair for my 2006 GT Conv...both sides completely rotted out.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#8
Hope everyone is safe out there, we have a stock of braces ready to ship if you need a set during this garage time. We are offering soon sets of braces with a galvanized finish. Extremely durable finish with a little glimmer to them without the concerns of a chrome finish. What are your thoughts on this? Also a happy convertible in Buffalo NY and happier owner.
IMG_1462.jpg
IMG_1477.jpg
 
#9
Sure does make a case for undercoating. Once upon a time, dealers offered it as a new car add on. Living in Miami at the time was always a good idea.

You guys living in the snow & salt regions of the country, if it were me I'd look into that. Good job on some nasty cancer .
 
#11
We proudly offer for a limited time sets of galvanized braces with bolt set included for $500. Of course shipping fees are in that total. My galvanizer says his zinc coating will stand up to corrosion for 99 years! Perfect for those that want a little bling under your convertible. We still have sets of black powder coated braces available with or without replacement bolt sets. Black braces only $500 with bolt set $550 in the USA. Please check out our website mustangsupportbars.com we appreciate your comments and ideas.
-7478938492871535239.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
#12
Found some issue with my set I ordered from Bud....welded on one side only and ground flush..
Feeler gauge tip disappeared in the gap indicating the weld did not penetrate at all.
I don't need this to come apart under my vehicle and potentially cause Lord knows what...

As a courtesy I made Bud aware by e-mail but it seems of little concern as "all are manufactured like that". My only option was to have the joint re-welded.
He was adamant that I return his set and not tamper with it....
Well I had the joint cleaned and welded on the inside. I know now that they will no longer have the potential to fail at that point.

Rest of the braces looked great, I opted for all hardware which looked like quality stuff. Packaging was superb as well.
So if you receive a set like this, do a very close inspection of that joint.

Happy motoring..
 

Attachments

  • Brace No weld.jpg
    Brace No weld.jpg
    705.3 KB · Views: 293
  • Feeler gauge in brace.jpg
    Feeler gauge in brace.jpg
    410.3 KB · Views: 273
  • IMG_1612.jpg
    IMG_1612.jpg
    132.8 KB · Views: 305
#14
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
For Sale 1991 Ford Mustang GT Convertible for sale
Replies
0
Views
230
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
ejregenfuss
E
MRaburn
SOLD Restored 1986 Mustang GT
Replies
7
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
F
For Sale 1973 Mustang convertible 351C w/ mods | NJ, NYC area
Replies
0
Views
2K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
fvc496
F
S
For Sale 2003 Cobra Redfire Convertible
Replies
0
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SpectorV
S
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu