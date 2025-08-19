Security help

I've got a '98 mustang. Its a V6 with a no start due to a security issue. Its my first mustang its going to be a daily at first til I get my pt cruiser up and going then the build on the mustang starts. But first got to get it fired up. So here's what I know, my buddy took the car to ford for a key. Ford then gave him another key for it and couldn't do anything else with it. Its got 2 keys now and it has a 5spd manual trans. Don't know if the transmission is an important detail or not. But anyway basically the car is good but this security issue is holding me back, what should I look at? What should my starting point be? Is there a wire to ground and disarm the security system? Any ideas?