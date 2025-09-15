security

So my '98 is giving me issues. It won't start and I had ford program a key. They gave me bad news, basically telling me that they couldn't do anything with it. I know it has something do with the security on it. Question is do I start with fuses and pray that's the issue or should I start somewhere else? For example, maybe gander at the security module itself? And now let's say it's the module itself, is it worth it to replace or to just remove it? If anyone has any suggestions, I'm willing to listen.
 

