Sell high mileage ‘98 convertible?

May 12, 2023
I have a 1998 Mustang convertible. V6 manual. Candy apple red. Base model. It has 235,000 miles on it but is in great running condition. The engine was replaced at 179,000 miles. Top is in excellent condition (replaced in 2013) and body has one very minor ding on the LR lower fender. It’s hardly noticeable. Paint has some small clear coat blemishes on hood otherwise is in great condition. One issue is the parking break switch, which allows the top to open and close, needs replacing. It only works intermittently.

Is this too many miles to consider trying to sell or should I just include it in a trade for a new vehicle? I’d hate to see it go to the salvage yard or auction.
 

