Drivetrain Shifter rattles at high speeds

ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
214
72
38
midwestern america
Car details. 91 5.0 vert. Fresh tkx swap. Maybe 500 miles on swap.

When doing 65mph or above, the shifter will rattle. It’s me not enough that a hand on the shifter stops it but it’s bad enough that something definitely seems off. It does not do it while parked and reving. It does not change with the clutch in or out. I would think it’s driveshaft related.

I plan to inspect the rear u joints , and check the driveshaft marks to see if it’s 180 out. Is it possible the driveshaft is unbalanced? It’s the stock one that we swapped the yoke to use with the swap.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
J
Driveline Vibration
Replies
11
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jeffsqartan
J
Z
RANT!!! Hood Corrosion Warranty Issue.
Replies
1
Views
3K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
ximportdriver
ximportdriver
T
05 V6 Loud Rattling Noise All Of The Sudden. Advice Needed
Replies
1
Views
3K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
frodin1
F
usaf_branham
Mgw Race Spec Short Throw Shifter Review...
Replies
1
Views
7K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
84Ttop
84Ttop
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu