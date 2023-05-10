Car details. 91 5.0 vert. Fresh tkx swap. Maybe 500 miles on swap.



When doing 65mph or above, the shifter will rattle. It’s me not enough that a hand on the shifter stops it but it’s bad enough that something definitely seems off. It does not do it while parked and reving. It does not change with the clutch in or out. I would think it’s driveshaft related.



I plan to inspect the rear u joints , and check the driveshaft marks to see if it’s 180 out. Is it possible the driveshaft is unbalanced? It’s the stock one that we swapped the yoke to use with the swap.