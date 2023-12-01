fastang67
I built this car 20 years ago with intentions to auto cross but I paused it to start a family.
302 bored 0.040 over Kieth Black pistons,
Ported Twisted wedge heads and Cobra intake, 24lb injectors, ECM Chip
E303 Cam, electric water pump, dual fans (needs to be finished) MSD 6AL ignition
Stainless Exhaust, Bassanni X pipe, Borla mufflers, NEW (2017) Aluminum Radiator and hoses including heater core.
Viper spec T-56 Bought NEW from D and D performance (AOD conversion)
Pro 5.0 short through shifter and Steeda Clutch Quadrant
DynoTech aluminum driveshaft
Rebuilt 8.8 with 4.10 gears and over stack clutch pack to compensate for break-in.
Moser axles and Trick flow cover
SN95 spindles 5Lug conversion with rear Discs
Everything available from Maximum motorsports in 2002 that fit this car.
Tubular K member, front and rear control arms, panhard rod and torque arm. Caster camber plates, Flaming River solid steering U joint, Coil over adjustable Bilsteins front and rear.
Frame rail connectors and roll bar with removable door bars.
Cervinni Cobra R Fiberglass hood and trunk lid (never installed)
It will not pass NY state inspection as is.
The following items “fell off” the car after it was inspected; smog equipment, cats, tail pipes, and seatbelts. The airbag light is on.
I haven’t finished the conversion so the reverse lights and parking brake also need to be completed (parts included)
Over 100,000 miles on the body but less than 5,000 on the modifications above. Over $20k invested. Asking $10k, 9 days remaining on eBay auction with NO RESERVE starting at $8k. My reserve was 10k last week and I had offers for almost that. It WILL sell this time.
Greg, 914-466-4961
Kingston NY
More details here, https://ebayvehicle.com/app/3Rsr
