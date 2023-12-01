For Sale 91 Mustang LX 5.0 Coupe 6-speed

fastang67

fastang67

Founding Member
Jun 9, 2001
110
0
16
Kingston NY
#1
I built this car 20 years ago with intentions to auto cross but I paused it to start a family.
302 bored 0.040 over Kieth Black pistons,
Ported Twisted wedge heads and Cobra intake, 24lb injectors, ECM Chip
E303 Cam, electric water pump, dual fans (needs to be finished) MSD 6AL ignition
Stainless Exhaust, Bassanni X pipe, Borla mufflers, NEW (2017) Aluminum Radiator and hoses including heater core.

Viper spec T-56 Bought NEW from D and D performance (AOD conversion)
Pro 5.0 short through shifter and Steeda Clutch Quadrant
DynoTech aluminum driveshaft

Rebuilt 8.8 with 4.10 gears and over stack clutch pack to compensate for break-in.
Moser axles and Trick flow cover

SN95 spindles 5Lug conversion with rear Discs

Everything available from Maximum motorsports in 2002 that fit this car.
Tubular K member, front and rear control arms, panhard rod and torque arm. Caster camber plates, Flaming River solid steering U joint, Coil over adjustable Bilsteins front and rear.
Frame rail connectors and roll bar with removable door bars.

Cervinni Cobra R Fiberglass hood and trunk lid (never installed)

It will not pass NY state inspection as is.
The following items “fell off” the car after it was inspected; smog equipment, cats, tail pipes, and seatbelts. The airbag light is on.
I haven’t finished the conversion so the reverse lights and parking brake also need to be completed (parts included)

Over 100,000 miles on the body but less than 5,000 on the modifications above. Over $20k invested. Asking $10k, 9 days remaining on eBay auction with NO RESERVE starting at $8k. My reserve was 10k last week and I had offers for almost that. It WILL sell this time.

Greg, 914-466-4961
Kingston NY


More details here, https://ebayvehicle.com/app/3Rsr
 

Attachments

  • IMG_9376.jpeg
    IMG_9376.jpeg
    1 MB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9378.jpeg
    IMG_9378.jpeg
    950.9 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9348.png
    IMG_9348.png
    2.1 MB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9349.png
    IMG_9349.png
    1.6 MB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9342.jpeg
    IMG_9342.jpeg
    679.2 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9340.jpeg
    IMG_9340.jpeg
    653.4 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9338.jpeg
    IMG_9338.jpeg
    1.3 MB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9334.jpeg
    IMG_9334.jpeg
    838.2 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9333.jpeg
    IMG_9333.jpeg
    787.7 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9332.jpeg
    IMG_9332.jpeg
    978.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9331.jpeg
    IMG_9331.jpeg
    652.8 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9330.jpeg
    IMG_9330.jpeg
    828.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9327.jpeg
    IMG_9327.jpeg
    757.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9326.jpeg
    IMG_9326.jpeg
    954.5 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9325.jpeg
    IMG_9325.jpeg
    795.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9324.jpeg
    IMG_9324.jpeg
    625.2 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9432.jpeg
    IMG_9432.jpeg
    630.4 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9421.jpeg
    IMG_9421.jpeg
    740.5 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9419.jpeg
    IMG_9419.jpeg
    658.9 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
12K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Nutty 5.o
  • Locked
SOLD 1990 Mustang Lx 5.0 W/5 Speed Hatch Very Nice/clean Dark Titanium In Pa
Replies
11
Views
5K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Nutty 5.o
Nutty 5.o
M
  • Locked
Expired 1992 Fox Body Mustang Lx 5.0 Notch Back 5 Speed With Many Mods
Replies
5
Views
6K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
HUH
H
stangman4lif
  • Locked
SOLD 1994 Cobra Turbo 347 T56 600+rwhp
Replies
0
Views
7K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
stangman4lif
stangman4lif
J
  • Locked
F.S. 1993 Mustang 5.0 Notchback 55k Original Miles 347 Stroker w/ 6-spd
Replies
22
Views
61K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
geez428
G
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu