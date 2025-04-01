Should I buy back my car with a salvage title?

I've never posted on here before and I need to make a choice soon as insurance companies are pushing me. I have a 2018 Mustang EcoBoost premium with a lot of modifications including a brand new engine put in during the summer of 2023, Borla atak exhaust with a catalytic converter, upgraded turbo (putting out almost 25 psi of boost), brand new Ford performance suspension kit. It's been tuned, has Roush cold air intake, and some nice vision 5-spoke wheels which blizzak winter tires on. It has a custom carbon fibre interior, with all the premium upgrades.



All I'm trying to say is I have sunk a lot of money and time into this car and some idiot crashed into me and caused cosmetic damage to the front right of my car. Their insurance accepted liability but wants to total the car. It's all cosmetic and has no structural damage. I'm estimating with the salvage cost, that I will have to pay around $4K to cover the cost of repairs but I will keep the salvaged title or get a rebuilt title. The repair shop I deal with is super supportive and wants to help out any way they can, they specialize in higher-end cars and custom modifications so I know it's in good hands.

From other people's experience, is it worth having the salvage title, or should I take the money they are offering and look to find another car (obviously a Mustang)? The insurance company can't give me a quote but from what I have seen online, I can get the same coverage but at around a 20% higher premium.

This car has A LOT of sentimental value. Every time I get in it I smile, I wouldn't want to drive anything else. But am I being too blind and is the risk too much?

I don't plan on reselling it, I imagine I will keep it as long as I can.



Anything you guys have to say I would really appreciate.