Slack In Timing Chain

I just fully rebuilt the 4.6 3v in my 2007 mustang. Upon reassembly I used a brand new FRPP timing kit. Got the car running and tuned but when I left the shop after it sitting overnight it started clacking in the front. It was a random noise, not in time with the rest of the engine. I pulled the front timing cover off and turned the motor over by hand. I noticed my passenger side timing chain tensioner would click in and allow slack along the top guide. I figured the tensioner was just defective. So I replaced it and again it's doing the same thing. I realized it shouldnt do this while the engine is in constant rotation but it leaves me baffled as to how the bottom guide (that touches the tensioner) is tight, but I have slack up top. Made me think my timing was off but the car was running fine. Made over 500hp on the Dyno the day before this noise happened. Any help?