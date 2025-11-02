Sloppy steering wheel

My ’91 has quite a bit of play in the steering wheel—almost enough to feel unsafe. I’m guessing the rag joint is worn. Instead of just replacing it, I’m thinking about upgrading to the MM steering shaft. Since it already has SN95 spindles, I’m also wondering if it makes sense to swap in an SN95 rack while I’m at it.
I don’t drive the car a lot, so I don’t want to spend unnecessarily, but I do want it to feel solid and safe when I do. I could use some advice—has anyone done this upgrade, and is the SN95 rack a noticeable improvement?
