Sloppy steering wheel

cnorman31 said: My ’91 has quite a bit of play in the steering wheel—almost enough to feel unsafe. I’m guessing the rag joint is worn. Instead of just replacing it, I’m thinking about upgrading to the MM steering shaft. Since it already has SN95 spindles, I’m also wondering if it makes sense to swap in an SN95 rack while I’m at it.



I don’t drive the car a lot, so I don’t want to spend unnecessarily, but I do want it to feel solid and safe when I do. I could use some advice—has anyone done this upgrade, and is the SN95 rack a noticeable improvement? Click to expand...

I’m right in the middle of this exact upgrade moving to a SN95 rack. The only missing piece is the damn MM hybrid shaft… been waiting for months with no real EDD and honestly one of the worst customer experiences I’ve had in a long while, and I’ve ordered a lot of stuff from MM over the past 20 years.I don’t know what’s going on with MM right now but I have 4 separate orders for different things all placed months ago and nothing has shipped. They have given me the runaround literally dozens of times when I’ve followed up. The worst offender is the 4point kmember brace ordered on 7/1, “gone out to powder coating” on 8/1 and I still haven’t received it. Anyways, rant over.Anyways, you may be in luck buying the hybrid shaft now as it’s supposed to be in stock November 5th.I’ll let you know the outcome once I get the shaft and install it. Car is not driveable until then.