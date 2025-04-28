Steering won't return to centre

Hi folks. I've had front and back control arms, springs and shocks changed to improve the ride on my 1990 Vert - this has worked really well. Unfortunately my steering wheel now does not want to return to centre which feels odd and at times, dangerous (although the ride is way better). I've read this could be the new ball joints causing binding - I went with 'stock' LMR replacement control arms that came with the ball joints. Should I be replacing the ball joints with lower friction non-stock options? Thanks for any thoughts. PXL_20250406_111223305.MP.webp
 

#4
Does the car track straight, but just the steering wheel is off center? Or do you mean the car doesn't track straight but goes in the direction the steering wheel is pointing? Maybe just needs a good alignment after all the work?
 
#5
The former yes. It tracks straight but steering wheel is off centre. Also when straightening the steering wheel after a turn it feels like there is resistance to it returning to centre. If I didn't return it to centre myself the car would head to wherever the wheel is pointing
 
#6
Tom77 said:
The former yes. It tracks straight but steering wheel is off centre. Also when straightening the steering wheel after a turn it feels like there is resistance to it returning to centre. If I didn't return it to centre myself the car would head to wherever the wheel is pointing
:ot:

Your avatar looks very similar to one of our "Old Head" members. I was was about to make fun of your spelling of "center" and ask if you were from the UK until I actually [looked] at your member badge. LoL
 
#7
Tom77 said:
The former yes. It tracks straight but steering wheel is off centre. Also when straightening the steering wheel after a turn it feels like there is resistance to it returning to centre. If I didn't return it to centre myself the car would head to wherever the wheel is pointing
My guess is it needs a good alignment. If there's resistance to bring the wheel to center AND the car tracks straight but follows the where the steering wheel pointed, just sounds like alignment to me. Like the resistance you are feeling is you're basically 'turning' the car to center (the steering wheel center), if that makes sense.
 
#8
Thanks, much appreciated. I also get some vibration on the steering wheel when braking - not heavy juddering or pulling to one side but some vibration - had put that down to the flexible nature of the beast and am installing a strut tower brace but I'm guessing alignment may contribute to that steering wheel vibration also?
 
#10
The LMR stock replacement control arms are garbage. I had the same issue with them 8 years ago when I redid mine and it sounds like they haven't changed them a bit. They sent me 2 sets. Same issue with both of them. The ball joints were so tight you could hear the power steering pump beg for mercy when turning and the steering would not recenter itself. I bet if you take the tie rod off of the spindle and try to turn the spindle by hand you will have a hard time moving it. I ended up getting the Ford Racing ones and they worked perfectly, but they are no longer available from LMR. Swapping Moog ball joints in might fix it for you.
 
#11
Dan02gt said:
The LMR stock replacement control arms are garbage. I had the same issue with them 8 years ago when I redid mine and it sounds like they haven't changed them a bit. They sent me 2 sets. Same issue with both of them. The ball joints were so tight you could hear the power steering pump beg for mercy when turning and the steering would not recenter itself. I bet if you take the tie rod off of the spindle and try to turn the spindle by hand you will have a hard time moving it. I ended up getting the Ford Racing ones and they worked perfectly, but they are no longer available from LMR. Swapping Moog ball joints in might fix it for you.
V helpful thanks. Going to ensure alignment has been done properly too
 
#13
That sir, is a can of worms.

My suggestion would be a Cobra, 5-Lug, disk brake conversion (I'm in the midst of this myself).

Short of that, I would suggest a set of the best non-drilled, non-slotted, street rotors that you can find and the associated pads. I have the Powerstop setup and it performs pretty well IMO. I'm making twice the HP and TQ of the stock engine.

If you had an O'Reileys down the street, I'd recommend their best rotors.

Skip any China steel if it is at all possible.
 
