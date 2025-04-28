Steering won't return to centre

Hi folks. I've had front and back control arms, springs and shocks changed to improve the ride on my 1990 Vert - this has worked really well. Unfortunately my steering wheel now does not want to return to centre which feels odd and at times, dangerous (although the ride is way better). I've read this could be the new ball joints causing binding - I went with 'stock' LMR replacement control arms that came with the ball joints. Should I be replacing the ball joints with lower friction non-stock options? Thanks for any thoughts.