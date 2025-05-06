Smog system TAD//TAB solonoids wiring malfunction

May 5, 2025
My car is a 89 automatic my problem is the ground cables white/red and black/green for the TAB and TAD solonoid are not giving ground signal i checked with a voltmeter for voltage on those cables and they have 12+ v but it goes down and up on the volts. I need help pls I can't find info about how to fix these problem just how to remove the smog system. I don't have vacume leaks my solonoids work the valves work aswell my problem is electrical and idk how to fix it or how to check the computer pins.
 

#2
TAB goes to EEC pin 38
TAD pin 32
EGR Reg pin 33

All of them go to splice S127 which my book says is, "On Lower RH Cowl". There should also be an Orange/Black wire that runs back to the EEC power relay and from there to pin 37 on the EEC.

Everybody always sings praises about the Ford "Electrical & Vacuum Trouble-Shooting Manual"... To me, it one of the most poorly wirtten POS manuals I've ever seen written (and I've seen a bunch). :rlaugh: Those dudes had to be on acid. LoL
 
