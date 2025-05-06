Smog system TAD//TAB solonoids wiring malfunction

noob need help
May 5, 2025
1
0
1
My car is a 89 automatic my problem is the ground cables white/red and black/green for the TAB and TAD solonoid are not giving ground signal i checked with a voltmeter for voltage on those cables and they have 12+ v but it goes down and up on the volts. I need help pls I can't find info about how to fix these problem just how to remove the smog system. I don't have vacume leaks my solonoids work the valves work aswell my problem is electrical and idk how to fix it or how to check the computer pins.