Sn95 steering wheel into 87-89 Fox

Edit: ended up undoing all of this. Doesn’t fit well on the 87-89 column. A 90-93 column would likely be a better fit.

—————-


So I'm attempting to install an SN95 steering wheel onto an 87-89 tilt column.

Anyway first things first. yes, it does bolt up.

Here's a shot from the side. The SN95 wheel is taller than the 87-89 wheel, so you'll notice the turn signal lever is slightly further away. Also, you'll notice color match is slightly off. This was an 94-98 Black wheel, and it was slightly darker than the 87-89 column trim. Also, i did not have the wheel bolted up all the way. It will move back about 1/4" from where it is in this pic. The stock tilt column trim fits into the space behind the wheel, so it looks acceptable

#2
Here's the hight difference between the fox and Sn95 wheel. WHen i was sitting in the seat, it didn't really affect much. I could reach the pedals, hold the wheel comfortable and felt like i could drive.
However, my car is an AOD car, so i am curious to see if i can reach the shifter. Perhaps a 90=93 column swap might be needed to bring the wheel in some, but i don't want to lose my tilt.

Needless to say, i'm not going to hack up my wiring to make the horn work in case i need to reverse this

Also, i snapped a shot of the 94-95 black wheel inside my '03 GT to show you the color difference between it and a 99=04 dark charcoal wheel. So pick and choose accordingly
EDIT: I just learned that at some point, the SN95 wheels switched to a HEX style connection that is not compatible with Fox Mustangs. It may have been 1996 or 1999 that the swap was made.
 
#3
Ok, so you yank the fox wheel off and this is what you have. There are three spring-loaded pins that ride on the disk on the backside of the wheel. Aparently three was all Ford needed to get the horn to work as well as the cruise control. They didn't change much, because the SN95 wheel also uses 3 pin connectors.

That means if you have cruise control, you would still be able to keep it. You'll just need the wiring diagrams for the 87-89 and the 94+ Mustang.

My car does not have cruise control, so I only have two of the pins in use. A POS+ 12V and a ground. Pretty easy for me so unfortunately I won't be researching how to make cruise control work...since my car doesn't have it

#4
So here is the SN95 wheel mounted. You can see the pins clearly.

the HACK way to do this easily would be to just spolice wires and use a long lenght. There is a TON of room behind the wheel to have wires coiled up. However, i wouldn't do this as there is always a chance of the wires hanging up. Plus i don't want anything to be irreversible in case i don't like how it feels with the wheel.

So that's where I am now. I have the fox wheel and Sn95 wheel and going to see what I can come up with.
#5
Couple more misc shots. I haven't picked up an airbag yet or a delete.

Supposedly, ford has a factory delete they put on 1996 Ford Rangers sold in Mexico.

Part number is F67Z-10043B13-AA and cost is $28. It's the same peice UPR sells for $90. I need to see if Ford still sells it.


However, it doesn't look like an Sn95 airbag. It just has FORD on the cover. I kinda like the pony emblem on the wheel, so eventually i'd just find an Sn95 airbag if i can get one cheap


I like the wheel, but worried about it being 2" closer to the driver. Using the turn signal stalk is managable, but i'm worried about how it will feel when i switch to a 5-spd and start shifting.

#7
Okay, so I tried to figure out how I can make this work easily.

So i took my stock wheel apart. Immediately i notice the rear brass contact wheel is kinda brittle. The plastic is cracking and it's not in the greatest shape. I may need to locate another one

I have two part numbers on the peice

E7ZC-13A808-AA
E63C-13808-AA

Unsure which part number is what. However I doubt Ford will have this so i guess i'll be checking the junkyards and pulling steering wheels.


But we have the wheel and the plug. If you have cruise control, there will be a 3rd wire on the plug. The plug connects on the backside of the contact disk

#8
So here's my plan. Mount the disk on the backside of the SN95 wheel. As you can see, the three tabs poke up in the large space to the right. Two of the mount holes on the disk line up with the metal suppor of the SN95 wheel, so it may be as simple as a measure, drill and tap to mount it up.

I just need to check to see if the offset from the contact pins is correct. I don't want it too far or too close
#9
And here it is with the plug installed.


Again, if you had cruise control you'd have a 3rd wire. The Sn95 wiring uses a 3-connector plug too, so it should be a simple matter of figuring out which wires go to where and you should be able to make the horn and cruise control work.

Key word...should. In theory it looks good, but i have to try it first.

Right now, i'm going to look for a better condition contact disk.
#11
Cool Mike! Looking good! I thought it would work, but it looks even simpler than I thought. Maybe I'll get on mine during this hurricane aftermath. I've been using my 225 HP generator, and looks like we may be without full power for a week or more. No work or school, so time to play with the car! LOL!
 
#12
Lol, way to make something positive out of the situation.

I have a buddy in Houston, and he's been asking for Text Message updates on his fantasy football team all day since he has no power.

Stay safe over there
 
#15
Ok, got a few parts. New contact ring since mine was in bad shape and a new cruise control plug. This one is from a wheel with cruise control. I'll splice it into the Sn95 wheel so technically it would be the same with a wheel with cruise or without cruise.

Rainy weekend...so i should be working on a way to mount this. I may buy a plate of AL and mount it to the backside of the SN95 wheel and mount the contact ring to it. Downside is i'm not near the Fox so i can't check the distance to the pins.

Airbag should be here shortly. $10 out of an escort.
#16
personally i like the look of the 90-93 steering wheel better, i have an 87 mustang with the tilt steering column and i bought a non tilt steering column and i plan on doing the swap.i don't care to lose tilt since it is in the ideal position anyway.the only thing that i am going to do different is that i have an airbag delete cover and i will be installing this and not going with an airbag.
 
#17
hsean said:
personally i like the look of the 90-93 steering wheel better, i have an 87 mustang with the tilt steering column and i bought a non tilt steering column and i plan on doing the swap.i don't care to lose tilt since it is in the ideal position anyway.the only thing that i am going to do different is that i have an airbag delete cover and i will be installing this and not going with an airbag.
I'm just the opposite. I hate the airbag unit, so I'm going to swap to the tilt column. I took it out of an 88 but I'm wondering how all the wires will plug in. Seems nobody has done it or they won't speak up.
 
#18
I hate the look and spindle postion of the 87-89 wheel; I like the airbag wheel, but I dont like the horn buttons. Theyre impossible to find in a panic when the wheel is turned. I'm undecided on the SN95 wheel though, at least the horn stays in the same spot.

I'd like to find out how to rewire the flash to pass to blow the horn like on a '84 T-bird, then I'd know where the horn is at all times. Then maybe use the dual filament mode from the FTP as the highbeams.

Stroked N Blown said:
I'm just the opposite. I hate the airbag unit, so I'm going to swap to the tilt column. I took it out of an 88 but I'm wondering how all the wires will plug in. Seems nobody has done it or they won't speak up.
The Corral - 1990 Mustang Tilt Wheel Conversion
 
#19
LiquidGT said:
I hate the look and spindle postion of the 87-89 wheel; I like the airbag wheel, but I dont like the horn buttons. Theyre impossible to find in a panic when the wheel is turned. I'm undecided on the SN95 wheel though, at least the horn stays in the same spot.

I'd like to find out how to rewire the flash to pass to blow the horn like on a '84 T-bird, then I'd know where the horn is at all times. Then maybe use the dual filament mode from the FTP as the highbeams.


The Corral - 1990 Mustang Tilt Wheel Conversionthanks for the help this is what i needed as well.[/QUO
#20
it is funny looking at the warnings for taking out a safety device like an airbag.my car didn't come with an airbag so i don't think those laws apply to me when i put an airbag delete.my one gripe with the tilt column is the ugly shroud that's round compared to the non tilt shroud cover which looks better and not cheap looking.
 
