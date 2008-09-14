Sn95 steering wheel into 87-89 Fox

Mustang5L5
That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
-
- Feb 18, 2001
-
- 41,433
-
- 17,037
-
- 224
Edit: ended up undoing all of this. Doesn’t fit well on the 87-89 column. A 90-93 column would likely be a better fit.
—————-
So I'm attempting to install an SN95 steering wheel onto an 87-89 tilt column.
Anyway first things first. yes, it does bolt up.
Here's a shot from the side. The SN95 wheel is taller than the 87-89 wheel, so you'll notice the turn signal lever is slightly further away. Also, you'll notice color match is slightly off. This was an 94-98 Black wheel, and it was slightly darker than the 87-89 column trim. Also, i did not have the wheel bolted up all the way. It will move back about 1/4" from where it is in this pic. The stock tilt column trim fits into the space behind the wheel, so it looks acceptable
—————-
So I'm attempting to install an SN95 steering wheel onto an 87-89 tilt column.
Anyway first things first. yes, it does bolt up.
Here's a shot from the side. The SN95 wheel is taller than the 87-89 wheel, so you'll notice the turn signal lever is slightly further away. Also, you'll notice color match is slightly off. This was an 94-98 Black wheel, and it was slightly darker than the 87-89 column trim. Also, i did not have the wheel bolted up all the way. It will move back about 1/4" from where it is in this pic. The stock tilt column trim fits into the space behind the wheel, so it looks acceptable
Last edited: