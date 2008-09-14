Sn95 steering wheel into 87-89 Fox

Here's the hight difference between the fox and Sn95 wheel. WHen i was sitting in the seat, it didn't really affect much. I could reach the pedals, hold the wheel comfortable and felt like i could drive.However, my car is an AOD car, so i am curious to see if i can reach the shifter. Perhaps a 90=93 column swap might be needed to bring the wheel in some, but i don't want to lose my tilt.Needless to say, i'm not going to hack up my wiring to make the horn work in case i need to reverse thisAlso, i snapped a shot of the 94-95 black wheel inside my '03 GT to show you the color difference between it and a 99=04 dark charcoal wheel. So pick and choose accordinglyEDIT: I just learned that at some point, the SN95 wheels switched to a HEX style connection that is not compatible with Fox Mustangs. It may have been 1996 or 1999 that the swap was made.