Aftermarket Steering Column

T

Tas_Jak

Member
Jun 1, 2024
42
10
18
Virginia
#1
Hey y'all.

Wanna keep the sparco quick release I have in my fox with electrical passthrough, but as in common, have wear in my tilt column to where there play in my steering wheel. Wondering if anyone knows about any columns that allow my to bolt up the sparco adaptor, or if I could shim the steering column I have now. I know that the tilt steering column is weaker and heavier, but need to keep the release I have now. It's also a 88. Thanks
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Another no start thread.. pls help
Replies
6
Views
202
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
R82148V
Suspension 87 steering wheel slightly wobbles after new Rag joint install
Replies
25
Views
421
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
R82148V
R82148V
S
Help identifying two wires in steering column grouping?
Replies
8
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Praetorious
P
S
Fox New to me 82 GT
Replies
41
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
B
SN94 5.0L
Replies
1
Views
415
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu