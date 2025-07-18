Aftermarket Steering Column

Hey y'all.
Wanna keep the sparco quick release I have in my fox with electrical passthrough, but as in common, have wear in my tilt column to where there play in my steering wheel. Wondering if anyone knows about any columns that allow my to bolt up the sparco adaptor, or if I could shim the steering column I have now. I know that the tilt steering column is weaker and heavier, but need to keep the release I have now. It's also a 88. Thanks
