SN95 V6 1994 occasional rpm surge while driving---where should I start?

May 23, 2025
I have a 1994 3.8 V6 convertible that I purchased this year. I changed the air filter, cleaned the MAF, installed a new EGR valve and tube, and have ran a fuel system cleaner. I have a check engine light for a P0156 O2 sensor Bank 2 Sensor 2. I replaced the O2 sensor, but it came back on immediately. It was running overall fine, but recently it started to surge in rpm while I am driving it and during the drive I believe the idle is inconsistent. What it will do is I will be driving at 55-60 and it will surge in rpm and then drop, then it will go back to normal. Any ideas of where to start trying to fix the problem? Thanks!
 

Pull KOEO and KOER codes again — don’t just chase the single P0156. See if anything else is hiding.

Inspect wiring for Bank 2 Sensor 2 (passenger side downstream). Check for pinched/melted harness near the exhaust. Verify heater power and signal return with a meter. Get a good look at the connector contacts.

Fuel delivery check — replace fuel filter if it hasn’t been done; consider fuel pressure test. Surging at highway speeds often points here.

Vacuum leak test — especially around your recent EGR install. Spray/brake clean or smoke test.


If all of that checks:

Ignition check — plugs, wires, coil pack. If they’re old, it’s a cheap maintenance step anyway.
 
