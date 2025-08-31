SN95 V6 1994 occasional rpm surge while driving---where should I start?

I have a 1994 3.8 V6 convertible that I purchased this year. I changed the air filter, cleaned the MAF, installed a new EGR valve and tube, and have ran a fuel system cleaner. I have a check engine light for a P0156 O2 sensor Bank 2 Sensor 2. I replaced the O2 sensor, but it came back on immediately. It was running overall fine, but recently it started to surge in rpm while I am driving it and during the drive I believe the idle is inconsistent. What it will do is I will be driving at 55-60 and it will surge in rpm and then drop, then it will go back to normal. Any ideas of where to start trying to fix the problem? Thanks!