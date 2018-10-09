I hemmed and hawd about the actuators and decided to purchase the $50 kit from LMR, this is why.The temperature control knob is stuck in the COLD position. Read the forum here, went through my BISHKO PDF Service Manual and started diagnosing. BEst guess is the cable is rusted, no good, and needs replacement. Its winter months starting so I wont be driving much in the coming months, so I figured it would be fun to get the console out for the first time.First step is to remove HVAC and check upstream cableExamined the cable for kinks or other issues and couldn't find any. Still frozen and not moving.OK, time to take the console outIm about half way before the family called me for dinner. Ill hopefully get to the rest tonight.So thats why I ordered the LMR actuators.Wait ... what I mean is the temperature control cable from LMR is like $25. LMR requires min $50 for free shipping. I looked at a lot of things which could bring me up to the price. I considered LED lighting, under pulleys, a single acutator, SBC, sway bars, etc. I ended up going with the $50 kit as I get 2 actuators ($25/ea) and the $11 silly plastic clips. I already have the tool, but Im sure that will come in handy some day.In the end I prolly saved $5 or so for the shipping. Meaning, I paid ~$45 for the actuator kit. For that price I dont need to explore drilling out my doors or ~$70/ea for the dorman actuators.