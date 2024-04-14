So, inflation's a b@#$^, but car part inflation's even worse!

What's up with engine prices, lately? I'm so glad I bought a Dart Iron Eagle back in the day... Wow. I saw this today and cannot get over how much they're asking for. What is the world is going on?I bought a 302 c.i. 8.2" deck SBF "Iron Eagle" block back in the day for my 331 Turbo car back in 2006 for $2,400:According to a CPI inflation calculator, it should cost ~ $3,700, now.But in actuality, I just happened across Dart's website, today:There's even a "Pro" version of the Iron Eagle that costs more. I didn't know there was a realistic HP limit on the Iron Eagle blocks. I guess the top-fuel fox-body guys need something that can contain nuclear fusion in the cylinders. I also notice that these are "Gen 2". Wonder what improvements they've made, but regardless, I can't imagine that justifies the 50%+ cost of these blocks, now, even after adjustment for inflation.I've thought about building a spare motor to have on a stand ready to go for if/when I my turbo cars need engine work. Would be nice to keep 'em on the road. Looks like I'm gonna have to do it with a stock block. I'm not paying this much for a bare block.