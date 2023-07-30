Sourcing PS Rack and Pump

I'm looking for a stock replacement steering rack and pump for my '88 GT. I don't have a "trustworthy local rebuilder" nor access to any Foxes left in salvage yards. I just want a decent quality stock replacement rack and pump (whether they be remanufactured or new) that works as least as well as the OE one I've got now. Are there any places left that sell half-decent parts anymore? I haven't heard great things about Cardones and the dead feeling they have on center. NAPA? Advance Auto? Rock Auto? Are any preferred or do they all just peddle Cardone stuff? This is a daily driver I'm trying to keep somewhat reliably on the road. Thanks for any insight.
 

