For Sale Spark plug gap

A

Al68

New Member
May 14, 2023
1
0
0
Hello I’m new to the channel have a 68 ford Mustang coupe with a 94 ford gt engine that has aluminum heads and some more aftermarket upgrades don’t know much about it only that it sat for 9 yrs so I’m Changing all the fluids and spark plug notice the spark plug gap was 0.43 and I have new ones to install do I gap the new ones the same or gap at 0.52 engine also has efi snapper system. I’m a little nervous about changing out the plugs on a aluminum heads heard the horrible things that can go wrong help on gap setting
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 WOT fuel/spark issue?
Replies
24
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
gavinmgrant
gavinmgrant
S
Stumble, Cough, Backfire and That Wrapped It Up!
Replies
13
Views
644
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
TOOLOW91
TOOLOW91
sav22rem22
Engine GT40P questions and advice
Replies
13
Views
914
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
H
Engine new engine troubles
Replies
16
Views
916
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Monkeybutt2000
M
K
Stock proportioning valve plug
Replies
17
Views
680
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu