Hello I’m new to the channel have a 68 ford Mustang coupe with a 94 ford gt engine that has aluminum heads and some more aftermarket upgrades don’t know much about it only that it sat for 9 yrs so I’m Changing all the fluids and spark plug notice the spark plug gap was 0.43 and I have new ones to install do I gap the new ones the same or gap at 0.52 engine also has efi snapper system. I’m a little nervous about changing out the plugs on a aluminum heads heard the horrible things that can go wrong help on gap setting