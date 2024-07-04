colehelm
- Jun 25, 2024
wanting to redo my rear suspension as i added some more power to my car, my plans so far are extreme duty non adjustable mm lowers, then mm uppers aswell, but now im stuck on what axle end bushings do i get for the uppers? this will be a nice day city driver, but i also plan on taking it to the strip occasionally, and the occasional race at the red light, should i go with spherical bushings on the differential end of my uppers, the max motorsports urethane replacements they sell (Part # E4SZ-5A) or is there something else i should consider instead? im going to be reinforcing my torqueboxes aswell.