Suspension spherical or urethane upper control arm differential side bushings?

C

colehelm

Member
Jun 25, 2024
4
1
13
kansas city
#1
wanting to redo my rear suspension as i added some more power to my car, my plans so far are extreme duty non adjustable mm lowers, then mm uppers aswell, but now im stuck on what axle end bushings do i get for the uppers? this will be a nice day city driver, but i also plan on taking it to the strip occasionally, and the occasional race at the red light, should i go with spherical bushings on the differential end of my uppers, the max motorsports urethane replacements they sell (Part # E4SZ-5A) or is there something else i should consider instead? im going to be reinforcing my torqueboxes aswell.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Torsen T2R (M-4204-T31H), excessive play?
Replies
0
Views
862
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
letumeternum
L
opihinalu
Where do I find rubber control arm bushings??
Replies
6
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
mikeynonos
Suspension 1965 Front Control Arms
Replies
5
Views
2K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
WORTH
WORTH
B
1987 foxbody rear upper control arm bushings
Replies
0
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Barrettp87fox
B
7991LXnSHO
Fox Rear control arm reviews request
Replies
12
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu