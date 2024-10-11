351W stroked to 408w

New performance mini starter

AFR 185 heads

KB385 Keith Black 4.030" Bore Hypereutectic pistons

SCAT 4.0" Cast nodular iron crank with Small Block Chevy rod journals and 351W main journals

Triton 6.0" H-Beam forged steel connecting rods

Clevite main and rod bearings for this application

Huge cam (specs likely in paperwork)

Edelbrock carb-style EFI intake

4150 elbow

90mm throttle body (94-95 specific)

Romac balancer

Moroso deep pan

Large primary headers with adapter plate into 3" collector

AODe with manual valve body

Deep pan with temperature sensor fitting

Likely other upgrades

2 stock ECUs (one with old-school blue chip, the other stock tune)

Plug and Play Microsquirt (planned for engine combo)

Old Megasquirt MS1 with adapter board and test board

2 engine harnesses (one cleaned up and reloomed, one for parts)

High-end Clifford alarm (not hooked up)

DFW Mustang Speedcal and Raptor shift light

Drag springs (front and rear)

New 50/50 rear shocks

New 90/10 front shocks

Rear battle boxes freshly reinforced

Maximum Motorsports subframe connectors (new, in box still)

QA1 front K-member

Maximum Motorsports caster camber plates

Steeda HD upgraded ball joints

Maximum Motorsports rear lower control arms

New bushings everywhere

New front wheel hubs with extended studs

New differential cover

8.8 rear end with 3.73 gears

No front sway bar

Stock rear sway bar

Quad shocks deleted

ZERO RUST – This car has been garage-kept as long as I’ve owned it and shows no signs of having been driven in the rust belt or snow/salt.

Minor dents/dings, with the worst being near the top of the windshield from the hood being raised too high – a minor fix overall.

No major accidents; it seems like the car might have had a very minor rear hit, which I suspect is why the bumper was swapped to a 96-98 bumper.

The car is very straight overall with no issues I'm aware of.

OEM Cobra front bumper

OEM rear 96-98 Cobra bumper (actually says "Cobra," getting hard to find)

Real Saleen rear bumper (not a rep, urethane not cheap fiberglass)

Cervini Saleen side skirts

OEM shaved front fenders from a Cobra

Spare 94-95 OEM shaved 3rd brake light lid with Crab LED spoiler

Comes with extra trim and pillar covers

Engine bay repainted in 2009 when wire tuck was done (see forum post)

Fuel lines from the rail to the stock lines and fuel pressure regulator. The car will come with a Race Lab FPR (pictured). The fuel tank is brand new and has never had gas in it yet; it also comes with a new Aeromotive 340 pump.

Water lines and a radiator upgrade are recommended.

The car will come with a transmission cooler with a fan, but you’ll need to make the lines for it.

Shifter and cables need to be set up, and the console will need some cutting to fit.

The car doesn’t have front seats but will come with stock seat rails.

Reinstall the engine harness, hook up the Microsquirt, and set up the extra gauges, etc. Finally, get a tune done.

Exhaust past headers.

Assembly of the front-end brackets. The car will come with a new low-mount alternator bracket, AC lines, new dryer, pulleys, etc.

Brakes: The car has OEM Cobra brakes on one side and GT brakes on the other. The GT brakes should clear the Bogarts with a spacer. Bogarts will be sold with the car for an additional charge; the tires are expired.

7k Price is firm, not parting out anything. Please read before sending questions that are covered here. The car is located in Gun Barrel City, Texas. If you send me messages that are clearly covered here, I won't waste my time responding.I purchased this 1994 Cobra Mustang in 2008 after my 1995 Cobra was wrecked. I bought it as a roller from a guy in Oklahoma and initially swapped the drivetrain from my wrecked ’95 into this car. I ran it for a few years, but after popping a head gasket, I got the itch to upgrade.That’s when the car evolved into its current state. I traded the stock GT40 Cobra drivetrain for a buddy’s running, driving 1967 Mustang combo. He had freshly built the engine, and though it had only been around the block a few times, it was a solid build without much mileage.I started the engine swap project around 2011. Since then, I’ve completed another major build (a Miata), and recently bought another project car, meaning this Mustang is likely to sit for a while. Rather than let it gather dust, I’m considering selling it, but I’m firm on the price for now. It’ll come with a ton of parts.For more details and the history of the build, check out the threads I’ve posted on Stangnet:Car comes with OEM shop manual, Haynes manual, 3 owner's manuals, and 2 binders worth of receipts.So obviously I can’t tell you every single thing needed, but here are the major items to complete the swap: