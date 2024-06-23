Fox Split Block Register

My dad had a bra
Sep 5, 2001
TheTurboForums.com has something called the stock block chronicles where they listed a few examples of guys' combos that broke. It's the right idea, but they only have a few samples. I think I'm going to turn this thread into that. I'm going to grab comments from anywhere I can find them and repost here.

If you'd like to post your combo and how it broke with pics and any/all of the following information, that would be appreciated:

Block: Year/Original vehicle or code. Roller/non-roller, etc...
Bore/ Stroke/Rod length
Balance: 50/28/0
How used: Street/Strip/Auto-X/Road Racing
Machine work: Specifically was it ever balanced.
Rotating Assembly weights: If you know the Crank/rod/piston/balancer/flywheel weights, bob weights if it was balanced by a machine shop, or just have the part # or names for any of them.
Max RPM
Dyno'd power or Track Trap speed & weight
Forced Induction Type: Blower/Turbo/N20/NA
Gridled? Brand?
Block damage: Did it crack from mains to lifter valley or go in some other way? what was damaged?

Those are about all of the relevant things I can think of.
 
Block: stock 302
Bore/ Stroke/Rod length: 4.030/3.4
Balance: 50oz
How used: Strip
Machine work:
Rotating Assembly & weights: eagle crank/rods/je pistons
Max RPM:
Dyno'd power or Track Trap speed & weight: 420-470 rwhp
Forced Induction Type: Nitrous 100-150 shots
Giridled?: Yes.
Block damage: 1st center 3 mains cracked. 2nd: "1/8" split down the front of the block, broken crank, two busted rods/pistons, all intake valves bent, timing chain, etc... toast, hole in oil pan."
Story:
When I cracked two stock 302 roller blocks, I did it the exact same way each time.
Stock block 347, old school 50 oz balance, eagle crank/rods/je pistons, all with a main stud girdle. Twisted Wedges, Systemax II intake, Lunat 544/560 232/242 112 lsa cam.
Motor put down like 300-310 rwhp on a chassis dyno through the 4000 rpm stalled C4 and 424 rwhp on an NX 100 shot jet setting with 1000 psi bottle. Sad thing was, at the time I was thinking that the 100 shot recommended jetting was actually a 125 shot setting and the power it showed at the wheels indicated so. Back to this in a minute...

I think at the time it was in the neighborhood of 11.80s on motor and 10.70s on nitrous. Well, I got a little greedy at an event and upped the jetting to NX recommended 150 shot. Still thinking what I had in there was a 125 shot, not 100 shot and not looking at my jets when I pulled them. So upped the jetting, dropped the timing a couple more degrees and went to town. I don't remember the ET, but what I do remember is getting 5 passes before I lost oil pressure and the car slowed down.

Loaded it up, took it home and tore it down. Hairline crack down the center of the lifter valley. Flipped it over, cracks down the center 3 mains. Pulled the cam, center 3 cam bearings fell out onto the camshaft. Luckily nothing else was hurt!

1 year later I'm back on the track and get greedy again. 150 shot. 5 passes and bam, this time I wasn't so lucky. 1/8" split down the front of the block, broken crank, two busted rods/pistons, all intake valves bent, timing chain, etc... toast, hole in oil pan. Yep, catastrophic!

Now back to the whole jetting thing. I bought the kit used and was told it had 125 hp jets in it (NX Shark nozzle). I never checked the jets, went off what the guy said and pulled appropriate timing. Car loved it and ran better than it ever did on the 5115 dry kit. After two blown up motors I finally realized that the jets that I was running were indeed 100 shot jets as per NX website/jet card. So I went from 424 rwhp on a 100 shot jet to possibly 470ish rwhp on the 150 shot jets (no reason to believe it didn't pick up that much). Bye bye stock block!!!

Bought me another 347 shortblock used and never hit it with more than a 75, still ran 10.70s on the little shot.

As far as the 351 blocks power capabilities. I had cracks in an 84 block with a main girdle using a 4.17 stroke crank, 28 oz balance and only revving to 6400 for a year.
Click to expand...
 
