Steering Column Swap

I've come to the conclusion that the u-joint and rag joint in the lower steering shaft can easily accommodate that small amount of movement in the upper shaft. I've begun to do the swap. I started by making sure the aftermarket wheel and install kit goes together good on the 89 tilt column without any ugly gaps and whatever. It all looks good. Then I moved to disassembling my existing column to check how wiring, harness and switches will integrate. It's going well. Here are some pics and comments on them.Just various parts on the table.The multi function switch has different connection blade locations but otherwise its basically the same. The 92 switch will bolt right up to the 89 column. So when doing this swap, us a multi function switch for the year car, not the year column.This is the cruise control and horn connector on the 89 column. It wont plug into the 92 harness. I'll be cutting the wires on the 89 column and leaving all of my 92 wiring un-hacked. This way in the future I can put the original stuff back in just like it was never removed.This is the connector for the cruise / horn in the 92 harness. It has posts in the female connector under the dash. I will not cut these wires. I discovered that a blue butt end wire connector will push securely over the individual posts in the connector. I will use these butt end connectors to connect the cruise / horn wiring to the 89 column. Again, I'm cutting and splicing on the 89 part, and not cutting any of my original wiring.These are the cruise buttons I removed from the 89 wheel. My 92 wheel with airbag and all buttons will be stored unaltered. I'm leaving the wiring plug connected to these 89 buttons since they will mounted close to each other in the console. The wiring coming from the blue butt end connectors stabbed in the female plug under the dash will run down to the console. At the ends of these wires, I'll crimp on male spade connectors that will simply stab into the 89 cruise button plug.Here's my column area in partially disassemble state. I pulled the airbag bulb from the instrument cluster.