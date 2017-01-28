Steering Column Swap

I have a used 89 tilt column I'm planning on installing in my 92 which currently has non tilt airbag. I was checking the 89 unit out and noticed the shaft that comes out the end wobbles. Maybe about 1/8" side to side as you spin the shaft. Not a loose shaft in the housing but the portion that extends out of the column housing appears to be slightly bent.
I have read that this inner rotating shaft can slide in and out of the housing, although it might take some persuasion. I will be comparing this appearance of wobble to the column that I take out of my 92. If I discover the shaft in the 92 column is straighter, I'm hoping to swap the shaft out of the 92 column and put it in the 89 column. Will these two interchange? Does it just come all the way out if I keep pulling?
Here's a pic of the 89 unit and a vid of the wobble.
