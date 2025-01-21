Fox New to me 82 GT

S

Stangman7082

Member
Jan 20, 2025
11
10
13
Blueland
#1
Hello all,

I recently acquired a one owner 82 GT in bright red, I guess its kind of a rare bird but not really desirable. It has been sitting since 89 due to the fact that someone tried to steal it and drilled out the drivers door and ignition. Its been sitting in various storage places over the years but is in pretty decent shape overall. The front bumper was removed because the original owner had plans to paint it but never did. The frame rail under the battery tray has also rusted out. It seems the rust has creeped into the inner fender as well. Some of the body molding has also distorted due to the Alaskan and Oregon weather, any way to revive that? The paint is in pretty rough shape with some staining from tree debris but I hope to give it a good wash this spring and cut and buff to see what its like underneath. I am not really a foxbody guy but it was too cheap of a deal to say no to and I get free storage while I free up some space at my house so it works out for me. I have attached some pictures that show the extent of the damage that the car has from what I have seen so far. Any other places of rust I should keep my eyes out for that are common on these cars?

My question is are all foxbody columns the same or would I need one from a 79-85 before the switch to EFI? Judging by the photos can I get away with just putting in a new ignition cylinder? (There does appear to be damage to the ignition switch wire.) Can I disassemble a later column and just get the ignition housing swapped over or are they year specific? Not the cylinder but the housing that the cylinder slides into that attaches to the column.

The passenger door won't open either. I assume I can get the door panel off with the door closed?

I know that the SROD are pretty much glass and I have a T5 I was going to use to replace it. Would that be a 1:1 swap? I know the bellhousings are different but the throwout bearings/arm, and clutch actuation are those all the same? I assume the drive shafts are the same as well.

I also know that I want to be rid of the 7.5 rear end that came in it. There is a local foxbody part out guy local to me that has later cars with 8.8, what is the best year to gain both the 8.8 and 5 lug wheels?

I have seen a bunch about the 94-95 spindle swap, is it just spindles and hubs or is there more to it than that? What is needed for 96-04 to be made to work?

Thanks! View attachment 727208 View attachment 727209 View attachment 727210 View attachment 727211
 
Reactions: General karthief

#2
I am not one of the guru's on here but someone will come on soon that will be able to help you... Lots of good people who love foxbodies with good knowledge and info...
I inherited an 83 GLX vert, 302 SROD 4 speed car....
5 lug front end using 94/95 front spindles/hubs...\
DSCF1181.webp
 
Reactions: General karthief and Stangman7082
#4
Go here for the info you will need to know for a 5 lug swap:

Mustang5L5

Brakes Thread 'The Ultimate 4-lug/5-lug Brake Conversion/upgrade Thread'

Starting this thread with the hopes of reducing the number of 5-lug or general brake upgrade threads that have been appearing on the forums since most of the major brake conversion sites have gone down.

This thread will be strictly informational, and any off-topic banter or user specific questions will be deleted/edited at discretion of mods. I don't want this to turn into a 21-page thread where someone can't find the info they need.

WHat I need are people who are knowledgeable in specific conversions to write up threads detailing the parts they used and such. FOr example, someone...
 
Reactions: General karthief
#5
How's the rest of that door? Any rust in the bottom? You may be able to tap that metal flat and weld up the hole but that lock cylinder is fugg'd. Your mustang guy may have door lock cylinders with matching keys, you'll need the hatch/trunk lock too so the keys match, the column switch cylinder you can buy new (Been a few years though) from the parts store or RockAuto.
That frame/inner fender rust is a little beyond me though I will clue you to look first for rust up high like around the wind shield and back glass, follow any rust or rust colored streak down to the floor pan.
Don't know if this is a hatch or convertible, I figure hatch.
Look under the car for rust/stains below anyplace you find rust up high.
Need some pics of the car.
Now about that steering column, they should be the same or very similar from 79 through about 84-5 ish, tilt wheel? Some of the column parts like collar, that's the part that has that f'd up key cylinder, levers and even the steering wheel are the same or similar enough on several Ford cars of that year, size.
That should keep you busy for a minute.
 
#6
Oh, forgot about that door not opening, got power door locks?
Getting that door panel off with the door closed is tricky, need to know about PDLs and do the door handles just flop in the breeze or feel frozen up/stuck?
 
#7
Thank you for the reply! I will try and get more pics of the car tomorrow.

I haven't really given the car a good once over since its so close to me I figure I could part it out if I had to to recoup my cost, which admittedly isn't a whole lot. The car is pretty much rust free on the top side, there is one spot on the underside of the hood that is a little rough but it will come around pretty well. The door itself feels pretty solid, it may have some rust on the underside but I doubt it. The paint in the jams, door seals, and most of the other interior rubber is in remarkable shape. That doesn't mean there isn't some out there, the car is almost 43 years old.

No PDL here. As for a door handle, the outer handle on the passenger side feels frozen and the inner handle i can hear trying to do something.

As for the column I am pretty sure its non tilt. I wondered if all the guts of the things were the same until 94 when they swapped stuff around.

Are there an diagrams around with exploded views for stuff? Or do we only have Haynes/Chilton manuals out there? I know for my other cars there are lots of online diagrams but fox bodies seem elusive.
 
#8
Can't wait to see more! Love 82 GTs!

These options will probably be your best bet in getting diagrams. I'm sure someone can probably share if they have them, but having your own copy just makes everything that much easier. :)


www.ebay.com

1982 FORD MUSTANG AND MERCURY CAPRI WIRING DIAGRAMS SCHEMATICS SHEETS SET | eBay

It is shown below and is a genuine FORD unit in great shape. It has wiring diagrams and vacuum routing diagrams as well as troubleshooting and diagnosis.
www.ebay.com

www.ebay.com

1982 Ford Mustang Mercury Capri Foldout Wiring Diagram Electrical Schematic 82 | eBay

This is the original wiring diagram printed by Ford for dealer mechanics. You can follow all of the wiring in your vehicle from bumper-to-bumper. It will help you to understand connector configurations, and locate & identify circuits, relays, and grounds. Although the schematic is in black and...
www.ebay.com
 
Reactions: General karthief
#10
Stangman7082 said:
I know that the SROD are pretty much glass and I have a T5 I was going to use to replace it. Would that be a 1:1 swap? I know the bellhousings are different but the throwout bearings/arm, and clutch actuation are those all the same? I assume the drive shafts are the same as well.
Click to expand...
I believe your comments are correct here..
My sister bought the 83 I have when it was a year old and she is a bit of a hot rodder ( she currently drives a Manual 911).... The SROD is in great shape after 139K miles..
I did replace mine with a TKX.....
 
#11
Are all non-tilt columns interchangeable from 79 to 85? I seem to see tons of 86-93 cars but not too many earlier ones. I assume that like most other fords there are one year and even half year changes.

Also I went battery shopping today and wow I couldn't believe how expensive "old batteries" have gotten. I assume I could get away with a group 55/56 but ouch 200 bucks for a cheap one.
 
#12
Stangman7082 said:
Are all non-tilt columns interchangeable from 79 to 85? I seem to see tons of 86-93 cars but not too many earlier ones. I assume that like most other fords there are one year and even half year changes.

Also I went battery shopping today and wow I couldn't believe how expensive "old batteries" have gotten. I assume I could get away with a group 55/56 but ouch 200 bucks for a cheap one.
Click to expand...
Found a great deal at Rural King on a battery, if you have any around you....
 
Reactions: General karthief
#14
Stangman7082 said:
Also I went battery shopping today and wow I couldn't believe how expensive "old batteries" have gotten. I assume I could get away with a group 55/56 but ouch 200 bucks for a cheap one.
Click to expand...

Some consider it to be blasphemous to use an ACDelco part in a Ford, but here's a battery that's a 'lil cheaper....

 
#15
85GTStangGuy said:
Some consider it to be blasphemous to use an ACDelco part in a Ford, but here's a battery that's a 'lil cheaper....

Click to expand...

I am [not] one of those people. I have always had amazing success with their batteries. If it can support a Gen2/3 Caddy (with all the bells and whistles) being shut down for a week or more, it'll support a Fox. LoL
 
#16
Years ago (here we go again!) I remember JCWhitney catalogue, that was the Sears & Robuck of parts catalogues, had a vintage looking cover for battery tops so you could hide the battery make.
Apparently they are still around :doh:
www.jcwhitney.com

JC Whitney - Auto Parts and Car Culture

Explore JC Whitney for premium auto parts & accessories, dive into car culture, & stay updated with the latest automotive events & tech trends
www.jcwhitney.com www.jcwhitney.com
 
