Hello all,
I recently acquired a one owner 82 GT in bright red, I guess its kind of a rare bird but not really desirable. It has been sitting since 89 due to the fact that someone tried to steal it and drilled out the drivers door and ignition. Its been sitting in various storage places over the years but is in pretty decent shape overall. The front bumper was removed because the original owner had plans to paint it but never did. The frame rail under the battery tray has also rusted out. It seems the rust has creeped into the inner fender as well. Some of the body molding has also distorted due to the Alaskan and Oregon weather, any way to revive that? The paint is in pretty rough shape with some staining from tree debris but I hope to give it a good wash this spring and cut and buff to see what its like underneath. I am not really a foxbody guy but it was too cheap of a deal to say no to and I get free storage while I free up some space at my house so it works out for me. I have attached some pictures that show the extent of the damage that the car has from what I have seen so far. Any other places of rust I should keep my eyes out for that are common on these cars?
My question is are all foxbody columns the same or would I need one from a 79-85 before the switch to EFI? Judging by the photos can I get away with just putting in a new ignition cylinder? (There does appear to be damage to the ignition switch wire.) Can I disassemble a later column and just get the ignition housing swapped over or are they year specific? Not the cylinder but the housing that the cylinder slides into that attaches to the column.
The passenger door won't open either. I assume I can get the door panel off with the door closed?
I know that the SROD are pretty much glass and I have a T5 I was going to use to replace it. Would that be a 1:1 swap? I know the bellhousings are different but the throwout bearings/arm, and clutch actuation are those all the same? I assume the drive shafts are the same as well.
I also know that I want to be rid of the 7.5 rear end that came in it. There is a local foxbody part out guy local to me that has later cars with 8.8, what is the best year to gain both the 8.8 and 5 lug wheels?
I have seen a bunch about the 94-95 spindle swap, is it just spindles and hubs or is there more to it than that? What is needed for 96-04 to be made to work?
Thanks! View attachment 727208 View attachment 727209 View attachment 727210 View attachment 727211
