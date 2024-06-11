pindude80
Hey guys, I posted a couple weeks ago about tight steering, steering not returning to center, and a squeak when the steering wheel is turned. We assumed the ball joints were bad. I've been wanting to lower the car so I figured it was the perfect time to do the ball joints and springs together.
I bought a stock k member with new control arms and new ball joints off of Facebook marketplace. The guy said everything was off of his fox body Mustang that he was working on. I installed the new control arms and torqued the the ball joint nut to 100 foot pounds. When I got done torquing the nut I was going to put the cotter pin in and I noticed that I couldn't see the hole the cotter pin goes in. I noticed that the castle nut was only level with the top of the ball joint when it was torqued. I then looked at the original control arm with the original ball joint versus the replacement control arm with the replacement ball joint. I had the original left side control arm and ball joint off and I set it next to the right side control arm and ball joint. The control arm height appears to be the same but the ball stud length is way different. Are there different lengths of ball joints between the years in the fox bodies?
I don't know if the spindles were swapped when it was five lug converted or not or if that would even make a difference? I'm not sure what is going on since these were supposed to have been off a fox body but they don't work with my spindles.
Anyone have any ideas?
