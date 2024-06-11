Suspension Different height ball joints?

P

pindude80

Member
Apr 8, 2024
28
4
13
Cincinnati, OH
#1
Hey guys, I posted a couple weeks ago about tight steering, steering not returning to center, and a squeak when the steering wheel is turned. We assumed the ball joints were bad. I've been wanting to lower the car so I figured it was the perfect time to do the ball joints and springs together.

I bought a stock k member with new control arms and new ball joints off of Facebook marketplace. The guy said everything was off of his fox body Mustang that he was working on. I installed the new control arms and torqued the the ball joint nut to 100 foot pounds. When I got done torquing the nut I was going to put the cotter pin in and I noticed that I couldn't see the hole the cotter pin goes in. I noticed that the castle nut was only level with the top of the ball joint when it was torqued. I then looked at the original control arm with the original ball joint versus the replacement control arm with the replacement ball joint. I had the original left side control arm and ball joint off and I set it next to the right side control arm and ball joint. The control arm height appears to be the same but the ball stud length is way different. Are there different lengths of ball joints between the years in the fox bodies?

I don't know if the spindles were swapped when it was five lug converted or not or if that would even make a difference? I'm not sure what is going on since these were supposed to have been off a fox body but they don't work with my spindles.

Anyone have any ideas?
 

Attachments

  • 20240610_202952_HDR.jpg
    20240610_202952_HDR.jpg
    544.1 KB · Views: 3
  • 20240610_202923.jpg
    20240610_202923.jpg
    705.5 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
I do know when I did the cobra brake upgrade the 1995 spindles needs either sn 95 ball joints or ( what I used) a spacer on my fox body ball joints.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mhalc1
Suspension Foxbody ride height change after installing new control arms
Replies
36
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mhalc1
Mhalc1
Blue Thunder
Height of wheel well opening over the tires, front and rear, and adding clearance for 17x9 wheels up front
Replies
8
Views
472
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
Jsmiley
After a decade, I am no longer Stangless!
Replies
7
Views
596
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
A
For Sale 2007 Foose Stallion for sale / Destin FL / $14,500
Replies
0
Views
1K
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
arouchal
A
fastang67
For Sale 91 Mustang LX 5.0 Coupe 6-speed
Replies
4
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
fastang67
fastang67
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu