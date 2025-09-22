104k all stock 1993 5.0 5 speed. Has a new alternator, new battery, no under drive pulleys. Car charges fine with no accessories on, around 14.2 volts at the battery. As soon as the headlights are turned on the voltage slowly drops down into the 12’s unless I rev up the engine. I’ve tried three new 75 amp alternators and several new batteries over the years, even added an overdrive smaller alternator pulley. All the ground cables are clean and tight as well as the positive cable. It can be the blower motor instead of the headlights and the voltage slowly drops, the more accessories the faster the drop. At night I’ve always been able to see the lights dim when setting in traffic and brighten as soon as throttle is applied. This car has been in our family since it was new and it has always done this as far back as I can remember. Any suggestions?