I have been scratching my head (or more like beating it against the wall) on this. I upgraded to a 3g 130amp alternator and have never been able to get it to charge.



1991 LX 5.0



4gauge power wire from alternator directly to positive terminal on the battery (I've tried connecting it to both the positive side of the solenoid and directly to the battery).

D Plug:

Constant 12v on the yellow wire.

12v on the green/red wire with the ignition on and a slight drop to ~11.6 with the engine running.

White wire looped from the D plug to the stator plug.



With the engine off, the battery is reading 12v. With the engine running, still the same 12v.



If I disconnect the 4gauge power wire and test voltage directly at the back of the alternator with the engine running, it reads from 28 to 35 volts but as soon as that is connected back to the battery, only 12 volts.



What can stop the alternator from outputting voltage when everything is connected as it should be?