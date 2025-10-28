strange noise coming from rear wheel

crazyone64
5 Year Member
-
- May 2, 2018
-
- 98
-
- 7
-
- 18
Hi, 2003 Mach 1, 55k miles, 5 speed manual.
Observations:
- Noticed a sound coming from the drivers side rear wheel, when creeping forward in 1st gear.
- Thought it was clutch but stuck my head out the window and it's coming from the rear drivers side.
- less present after 5-10 minutes of driving.ar of the car.
View: https://youtube.com/shorts/lnZyL0CpCbs?si=lON0RQH46zCbzVJh
View: https://youtube.com/shorts/txsgRE_e8Gw?si=s1Hbq5C9OF0LP54-
Thanks in advance for your time.
Observations:
- Noticed a sound coming from the drivers side rear wheel, when creeping forward in 1st gear.
- Thought it was clutch but stuck my head out the window and it's coming from the rear drivers side.
- less present after 5-10 minutes of driving.ar of the car.
View: https://youtube.com/shorts/lnZyL0CpCbs?si=lON0RQH46zCbzVJh
View: https://youtube.com/shorts/txsgRE_e8Gw?si=s1Hbq5C9OF0LP54-
Thanks in advance for your time.
Last edited: