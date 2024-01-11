Help with cold start

A

Artemisia22

Member
Jul 6, 2022
9
1
13
Ontario
#1
Hey guys

My 91 v8 with no modifications except bbk shorty headers has this (linked Cold start) happen at cold start, the smoke comes from the passenger side. However a few minutes later (linked driver side) it switches over to the driver side. Are there any suspicions as to what could be the cause? The fox runs lean at smog test with high HC and High NOx.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

evintho
Engine Help with troubleshooting codes.
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox Engine Swaparoo
evintho
evintho
fun331
87 LX 'Vert
Replies
13
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
fun331
fun331
T
Resolved 1989 GT Slight Stutter Under Load
Replies
4
Views
807
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
F
electrical smoke when starting
Replies
22
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
forango
F
S
PLEASE HELP! 99 Cobra Throwing Lean Codes and Stalling During Cold Starts
Replies
1
Views
876
SVT Tech Forum
COramprat
COramprat
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu