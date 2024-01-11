Help with cold start

Artemisia22
Member
-
- Jul 6, 2022
-
- 9
-
- 1
-
- 13
Hey guys
My 91 v8 with no modifications except bbk shorty headers has this (linked Cold start) happen at cold start, the smoke comes from the passenger side. However a few minutes later (linked driver side) it switches over to the driver side. Are there any suspicions as to what could be the cause? The fox runs lean at smog test with high HC and High NOx.
My 91 v8 with no modifications except bbk shorty headers has this (linked Cold start) happen at cold start, the smoke comes from the passenger side. However a few minutes later (linked driver side) it switches over to the driver side. Are there any suspicions as to what could be the cause? The fox runs lean at smog test with high HC and High NOx.