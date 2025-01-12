supercharging my v6 4.0

hey, all. I'm new here and thought ill mingle with the v6 build forums. I have a 2005 4.0 mustang convertible i paid $1400 for with a spare non titled parts car cause mine was wrecked and "declared totaled". when i bought them both. I swapped out the dashes and from bumpers and support and thought ill turn this into a project to tinker with. its not about cost efficient or to "smoke the v8s" at least intentionally. I'm looking to supercharge the thing and build it some. I found a kit that allows a thunderbird supercharger to bolt on to it for $2199 by moddboxx and by the end of it it'll be around $4200 tbh with the tuner, $800 Eaton m90 (certain models), and the electrical to properly tune it and i found different Vortech models ranging from $4250 to $5600. then I'm going to add a limited slip diff and a one-piece driveshaft. like i said its just a fun car. i seen guys pushing decent power out these v6 engines 320-400 but anyone can contest to that I'd like to hear it. i called a gentleman at supersix motorsports located in Georgia, USA and said that these blocks can 700 when fully built with forged internals. bit much for my application, I'm looking for a rough 360-370 reliably. at least that's a safe spot to keep everything running smooth and crisp. and i also called a feller in Canada who does aftermarket forged internals and cams. I'm thinking about some, but if anyone can for sure tell if my 4.0 will be safe 360-370 id be happy. im not looking to fight a the 8 cylinder guys just want a cool project that can track a lil or auto cross. anyone can recommend fun handling mod si would gladly thank you for it.