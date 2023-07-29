Suspension SetUp

Hello everyone. Been doing a bunch of searching on the net about suspension setups, and think I have a solid plan BUT there are a couple of questions still unanswered. I have an 88 LX NA 2.3 that I am swapping with the drivetrain (engine, T5 and rear end) from an 88 Turbo Coupe, and want to keep the extra width (1.5 inches total) from using the TC diff
Here is what I have planned so far
Turbo Coupe control arms
SN95 spindles
Turbo Coupe swaybars
Bilstein Struts
Caster / Camber plates
I have some brand new in the box 5300 springs that were bought years ago (parts hoarder dont ask) but hear they will slam the car so looking for someone who has done similar swap with what they used for springs etc
Thanks
