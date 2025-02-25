New to me 98 Cobra

bird_dog0347
still married haven't seen testicles in years
15 Year Member
-
Jun 7, 2012
-
- 2,200
-
- 1,984
-
- 174
Last week I bought this 98 Cobra from a guy in Florida off the SVTPerformance.com forum. Below are the details of the car and some pics that he took for his ad. I know of only two issues with it so far, first the clutch cable was incorrectly installed into the firewall adjuster so I need to remove the rubber piece off the cable and fix that issue, and it seems to have a power steering fluid leak that I think is coming from the rack but I haven't had a chance to locate it for certain just yet and I need to power wash the undercarriage. Other than that so far it's just a really clean Cobra with most of the mods being on the suspension side. I plan to take it to some local Auto X events and just use it as a fun car until my 1992 Coupe build is finished.
Laser red paint with peanut butter interior. PPF on front bumper, whole hood, front fenders, side skirts, and behind rear wheels.
Current mileage-69,672
Mods are mostly handling related.
Griggs Racing torque arm/panhard bar, lower control arms, subframe connectors, k member, a-arms, solid aluminum rack bushings, bumpsteer kit, Griggs adjustable coil overs/Koni adjustable shocks/struts.
Under hood is Maximum Motorsports adjustable caster/camber plates and strut tower brace.
Braided stainless brake lines on front brakes.
Aluminum drive shaft
TA aluminum rear differential cover/girdle
Steeda TriAx short throw shifter
Adjustable clutch quadrant/firewall adjuster/cable
Exhaust consists of oem manifolds with Bassani mid pipe and Flowmaster catback.
Wheels are 17x9 95 Cobra R’s
Tires are Continental ExtremeContact 275/40r17 from 2013/2014.
Battery dated 11/21
Pads/Rotors fairly new
Lloyds front/trunk mat
Car is a lot of fun to drive and handles quite well for what it is. The ride is nice without being harsh.
