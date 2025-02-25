New to me 98 Cobra

Last week I bought this 98 Cobra from a guy in Florida off the SVTPerformance.com forum. Below are the details of the car and some pics that he took for his ad. I know of only two issues with it so far, first the clutch cable was incorrectly installed into the firewall adjuster so I need to remove the rubber piece off the cable and fix that issue, and it seems to have a power steering fluid leak that I think is coming from the rack but I haven't had a chance to locate it for certain just yet and I need to power wash the undercarriage. Other than that so far it's just a really clean Cobra with most of the mods being on the suspension side. I plan to take it to some local Auto X events and just use it as a fun car until my 1992 Coupe build is finished.

Laser red paint with peanut butter interior. PPF on front bumper, whole hood, front fenders, side skirts, and behind rear wheels.
Current mileage-69,672
Mods are mostly handling related.
Griggs Racing torque arm/panhard bar, lower control arms, subframe connectors, k member, a-arms, solid aluminum rack bushings, bumpsteer kit, Griggs adjustable coil overs/Koni adjustable shocks/struts.
Under hood is Maximum Motorsports adjustable caster/camber plates and strut tower brace.
Braided stainless brake lines on front brakes.
Aluminum drive shaft
TA aluminum rear differential cover/girdle
Steeda TriAx short throw shifter
Adjustable clutch quadrant/firewall adjuster/cable
Exhaust consists of oem manifolds with Bassani mid pipe and Flowmaster catback.
Wheels are 17x9 95 Cobra R’s
Tires are Continental ExtremeContact 275/40r17 from 2013/2014.
Battery dated 11/21
Pads/Rotors fairly new
Lloyds front/trunk mat
Car is a lot of fun to drive and handles quite well for what it is. The ride is nice without being harsh.


I changed the oil today as I wasn't sure when the last time it was changed, by the looks of the oil it was due. Took the wife out for a ride to grab a snack and chill. Next up I will fix the clutch cable issue, and I did confirm today there is a leak on the PS rack so I'll order a new one of those as well. I need to give it a good buff before I ceramic coat it. I also plan to put the Corbeau seats I have in the garage in it for a while as the stock ones are in great shape but won't hold me as well for Auto X. Now I need to get a storage unit though to put the 92 coupe interior in it until it is ready as my garage is super hard to use with all the crap in it.
 
bird_dog0347 said:
I put 30 miles on it today trying to make sure I knew if it needs anything before I change out the fluids and stuff, I love the way this car rides and handles!
Of course you do I have a 98 v6 convertible (so no where near as nice as your hard top) and she's got stock everything almost 130 thousand on her I'm the 3rd owner and if it didn't have puppy poop brown interior and top it would be perfect lucky for me the top needs to be replaced I'm thinking white is right plus I miss my hard top and it was white with boss decals on it the best thing I never should have sold I hate myself for it still it's been 4 years now
 
My Unicorn said:
Of course you do I have a 98 v6 convertible (so no where near as nice as your hard top) and she's got stock everything almost 130 thousand on her I'm the 3rd owner and if it didn't have puppy poop brown interior and top it would be perfect lucky for me the top needs to be replaced I'm thinking white is right plus I miss my hard top and it was white with boss decals on it the best thing I never should have sold I hate myself for it still it's been 4 years now
Thanks for the reminder...

I have a new rack here to install, just been too crazy with the kids and their sports weekends and Easter last weekend. In fact I took the boy to soccer practice in it tonight! I have now put about 160 miles on it since I got it, also did a full paint correction on it (wash/clay/wash/cut/buff/wash/clay/polish/wash/ceramic coat) and it looks as good as it can with the PPF that was already on it and has some defects, but I wasn't gonna peel that and cost a few extra thousand so it's fine. The car is awesome and I will swap out the rack and the seats in the next couple of weeks as time allows, get an alignment and enjoy the thing!
 
