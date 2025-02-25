New to me 98 Cobra

Last week I bought this 98 Cobra from a guy in Florida off the SVTPerformance.com forum. Below are the details of the car and some pics that he took for his ad. I know of only two issues with it so far, first the clutch cable was incorrectly installed into the firewall adjuster so I need to remove the rubber piece off the cable and fix that issue, and it seems to have a power steering fluid leak that I think is coming from the rack but I haven't had a chance to locate it for certain just yet and I need to power wash the undercarriage. Other than that so far it's just a really clean Cobra with most of the mods being on the suspension side. I plan to take it to some local Auto X events and just use it as a fun car until my 1992 Coupe build is finished.Laser red paint with peanut butter interior. PPF on front bumper, whole hood, front fenders, side skirts, and behind rear wheels.Current mileage-69,672Mods are mostly handling related.Griggs Racing torque arm/panhard bar, lower control arms, subframe connectors, k member, a-arms, solid aluminum rack bushings, bumpsteer kit, Griggs adjustable coil overs/Koni adjustable shocks/struts.Under hood is Maximum Motorsports adjustable caster/camber plates and strut tower brace.Braided stainless brake lines on front brakes.Aluminum drive shaftTA aluminum rear differential cover/girdleSteeda TriAx short throw shifterAdjustable clutch quadrant/firewall adjuster/cableExhaust consists of oem manifolds with Bassani mid pipe and Flowmaster catback.Wheels are 17x9 95 Cobra R’sTires are Continental ExtremeContact 275/40r17 from 2013/2014.Battery dated 11/21Pads/Rotors fairly newLloyds front/trunk matCar is a lot of fun to drive and handles quite well for what it is. The ride is nice without being harsh.