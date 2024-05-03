Engine TDC @ 30 degrees?

DadLife0724

DadLife0724

Mar 22, 2024
Started digging into my 92 I just bought. Was overfueling and misfiring. Decided to adjust timing first. Realized the distributor seemed to be installed wrong. Didn't have enough adjustment. Was hitting fuel rail. Found TDC on harmonic balancer and installed distributor. Car ran like crap. Removed plug one and used a compression tester and found that TDC is actually at 30 degrees BTDC. Is this normal? I did end up getting timing set right around 12 and it seems to be running decent.
 

