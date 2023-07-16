Tensioner pulley

Sonic

Sonic

Member
Aug 2, 2021
57
17
18
Sweden
Hi all,

I’ve 95 GT, this is the second tensioner I’ve order from rockauto and doesn’t fit to my car .

Before I bought from rockauto(https://www.rockauto.com/en/catalog...+v8,1134188,belt+drive,tensioner+pulley,10346) double check with other websites to be sure that does really fit (https://www.stockwiseauto.com/gates...oner-pulley?Year=1995&Make=Ford&Model=Mustang). It should fit but it didn’t

Do you mind to help me choose right one - it cost a bit to shipping and taxes to Sweden. I hope third one will fit

The issue I’m facing now, the original pulley’s bolt and screw doesn’t fit to Gates 38006 :(.

Thanks a lot indeed
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3468.jpeg
    IMG_3468.jpeg
    568.1 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
2.3 Vert Starter Replacement Reccomendation
Replies
0
Views
149
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
WindsorPenchant
W
Essn95
For Sale 94-95 Vortech Crank Pulley Assembly 4FG116-021
Replies
0
Views
428
Engine and Power Adder Parts
Essn95
Essn95
FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
D
2000 GT, upgrade front and rear brakes to Cobra
Replies
6
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
F
1993 Cobra flooding
Replies
20
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu