Hi all,
I’ve 95 GT, this is the second tensioner I’ve order from rockauto and doesn’t fit to my car .
Before I bought from rockauto(https://www.rockauto.com/en/catalog...+v8,1134188,belt+drive,tensioner+pulley,10346) double check with other websites to be sure that does really fit (https://www.stockwiseauto.com/gates...oner-pulley?Year=1995&Make=Ford&Model=Mustang). It should fit but it didn’t
Do you mind to help me choose right one - it cost a bit to shipping and taxes to Sweden. I hope third one will fit
The issue I’m facing now, the original pulley’s bolt and screw doesn’t fit to Gates 38006 .
Thanks a lot indeed
