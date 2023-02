The next "big" project for my Cobra

Giving an update of sorts on this thread since the one wire alternator conversion thread reminded me I had this one.... 4+ months later and still no progress on any of the stuff that the Cobra needs. My girlfriend even told me a week or 2 ago to work on the car while she did some work at her house, but I didn't touch it. I just have no motivation to do anything with it - I think a good bit of it is because I'm out in the elements working on everything and I just don't feel like doing that anymore. I've not touched the convertible either. Or my 55.Here's what I know I still have to do: clean and re-adjust the floats on the carburetor, get the wiring straightened out, replace the clutch pedal bushings, and see about getting these seats installed. I also know that my battery isn't worth anow, so I'll have to buy a new one when the time comes. Honestly, I think that also has a part to play with my lack of motivation....Does anyone have any pep talk material?Or are we all in the same boat?