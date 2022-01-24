The next "big" project for my Cobra

It's been awhile since I did the up-grade but if I remember right; the drivers side foot well is slightly wider than the passenger side. (Motor is off center so I guess the rest of the chassis is also.) Thus, the passenger side will not slide forward or back due to the stupid seat belt double piece of crap retractors hitting the seat mechanism. I just put the passenger seat as far back as possible on the rails and bolted them down. Nobody has complained or even tried to adjust it yet. I tried to replace them with a single retractor last summer but couldn't get them to fit in the hole by the wing window. You'd then be able to adjust the passenger side I'm sure. I think I'll look at different vehicles next summer to see if I can get something to fit. Maybe a pick-up truck may have something that will work. Then fab up a good solid bracket for the hole in the quarter panel. Then replace the carpet...That turned into a big job! Never-mind. I'll just enjoy my ride.