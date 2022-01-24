The next "big" project for my Cobra

I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
So I went to the local Pull-A-Part over the weekend looking for some parts for my girlfriend's Sequoia and picked up some 03 convertible seats for my Cobra. I'm copying @Enzio :D

Enzio said:
I bought the seats on fleabay a long time ago. But they were out of a 03 mustang.
Enzio said:
I just took the stock rails off the new seats and put my rails from the cobra on them. It's a tight fit but they work. I also had to remove the cover on the seat coil spring (helps assist the tilt of the seat back) to get them to fit. They're a little wider than the stock seats.
Enzio said:
@extra_stout. Here's some pictures of the seats. The cover on the spring had to come off as there was not enough room with the lower seat belt retractor. IMG_3309.JPG IMG_3310.JPG IMG_3311.JPG IMG_3312.JPG
I don't have any pics of them. They're not in the best shape or anything, but the foam looked to be intact. The leather (or vinyl...? :shrug: ) is separating at the seams in a couple places and one of them has a hole that was punched through from some other junk laying on the floor, so they'll need recovered - which is fine. They're grey and my interior is black. I looked on LMR's site last night, couldn't believe the price for just the fronts! I paid less than that for the complete upholstery kit for my seats a few years ago! But as I think Enzio said, they're more supportive, so they're gonna be an upgrade. :nice:
 
Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
Especially if you have the lumbar! I don't have back issues but driving any distance at all in the old seats left me feeling...old. Wait...
 
Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
It's been awhile since I did the up-grade but if I remember right; the drivers side foot well is slightly wider than the passenger side. (Motor is off center so I guess the rest of the chassis is also.) Thus, the passenger side will not slide forward or back due to the stupid seat belt double piece of crap retractors hitting the seat mechanism. I just put the passenger seat as far back as possible on the rails and bolted them down. Nobody has complained or even tried to adjust it yet. I tried to replace them with a single retractor last summer but couldn't get them to fit in the hole by the wing window. You'd then be able to adjust the passenger side I'm sure. I think I'll look at different vehicles next summer to see if I can get something to fit. Maybe a pick-up truck may have something that will work. Then fab up a good solid bracket for the hole in the quarter panel. Then replace the carpet...That turned into a big job! Never-mind. I'll just enjoy my ride.
 
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
2Blue2 said:
More Pictures!
some pictures?
one ?
gulp
They're nothing to write home about. They're grey and I'm pretty sure they're vinyl. They have a couple places that are splitting at the seams and a hole in the side of one of the bottoms. They're just sitting in my shed now with all of the parts I've collected for the convertible waiting until I take the time to start working on the cars again. Pics will come at some point but probably not anytime soon....sorry!
 
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
Aside from installing these seats, I think I'm going to go through my engine harness before summer. Since I'm at work right now and thinking of it, can anyone tell me what size split tubing I'd need to buy to go from the connector at the fuse block onward through the engine compartment? Obviously I'll need some smaller sizes as I pass connections, but I'm not sure what size I'd need to order to get started - 1 inch? The link is more for reference, but I'm thinking these diameters would cover most everything under the hood....?

Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/Split-Wire-Conduit-Polyethylene-Tubing/dp/B014DVUYTS/ref=sr_1_51?crid=1KV1PU17WA5FS&keywords=wire+split+tube&qid=1644855526&sprefix=wire+split+tube%2Caps%2C80&sr=8-51
 
Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
After looking at Electrical stuff and rejecting it I bought some from Summit I believe. The brand was Holley or Holly (as in the carburetor). It was expensive but was excellent quality. Braided Nylon split wrap. I bought 10 feet each of 1", 3/4" and 1/2". Had less than a foot left of each. I used a whole roll of 3M electric tape. It won't come off. And a bunch of black tie wraps.
 
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
Enzio said:
After looking at Electrical stuff and rejecting it I bought some from Summit I believe. The brand was Holley or Holly (as in the carburetor). It was expensive but was excellent quality. Braided Nylon split wrap. I bought 10 feet each of 1", 3/4" and 1/2". Had less than a foot left of each. I used a whole roll of 3M electric tape. It won't come off. And a bunch of black tie wraps.
So you went with this kind of stuff? And 1 inch was the largest? :)

Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/Alex-Tech-25ft-Protector-Sleeving/dp/B07FW4M7Z8/ref=sr_1_6?crid=1QTD0LX72E2G&keywords=braided%2Bnylon%2Bsplit&qid=1644857398&sprefix=braided%2Bnylon%2Bsplit%2B%2Caps%2C61&sr=8-6&th=1
 
Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
Yes. I used a propane torch to melt the ends after cutting with a sissors. Marked it with a silver felt tip, flatten it out, put in a vise, snip it off square and melt the cut edge. Then do the remaining edge the same way.
I have some clean up work to do around the new ignition this spring. I'm not happy with the way it looks.
 
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
I finally broke down and ordered the split corrugated tubing. 20 feet each of 1/4", 1/2", 3/4", and 1 inch. I've also ordered and received new electrical connectors to make my own harness of sorts. Hopefully my cobbled up mess of wiring will look like a more presentable cobbled mess of wires fairly soon.

Here's all the stuff I've acquired over the past few months....

Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07JQQRZWV/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1


Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00U8L9WUK/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1



Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09GN8TQYQ/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o08_s02?ie=UTF8&psc=1


Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09C1P6XF2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o08_s01?ie=UTF8&psc=1


Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09HXQR713/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o08_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1


Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B089SRDLX2/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o07_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1


Amazon product
View: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08MVK4Z3C/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o06_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1


I'm gonna be busy when I finally decide to tear into it! And there should be plenty of stuff to tackle different projects with either the GT or my 55 eventually.
 
I'm just noticing this thread...

Those seats do have a leather seating surface, but the sides and back are vinyl in nature. I have those same seats in my '03 GT.

And yes, upholstery prices for them are absolutely ridiculous now. A few years ago I saw the Mach 1 kit was only about $1200 which I thought was fairly reasonable. Now the price is about double that. I'd been wanting to redo my seats to the Mach 1 pattern (would also need the seat foams to go with it) but I think that's out of the question now unless I hit the lottery.
 
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
My seats design is different than @Enzio IIRC. They're now fairly exposed since I've been clearing the carport and shed in preparation for siding the house, I'll see if I can't snap a pic or 2 of what I have. That should satisfy @2Blue2 craving for eye candy.... momentarily anyway..... :crazy:
 
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
Giving an update of sorts on this thread since the one wire alternator conversion thread reminded me I had this one.... 4+ months later and still no progress on any of the stuff that the Cobra needs. My girlfriend even told me a week or 2 ago to work on the car while she did some work at her house, but I didn't touch it. I just have no motivation to do anything with it - I think a good bit of it is because I'm out in the elements working on everything and I just don't feel like doing that anymore. I've not touched the convertible either. Or my 55.

Here's what I know I still have to do: clean and re-adjust the floats on the carburetor, get the wiring straightened out, replace the clutch pedal bushings, and see about getting these seats installed. I also know that my battery isn't worth a :poo:now, so I'll have to buy a new one when the time comes. Honestly, I think that also has a part to play with my lack of motivation....

Does anyone have any pep talk material? ;) Or are we all in the same boat? :shrug:
 
Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
Well...WTF!
NO
Look at what all the new guys are doing?
@IICrew is working on things even though he's laid up!
@MustangIIMatt has things going and a direction.
@2Blue2 he's not doing much cause Hawaii just won the world series and he'll need a couple of weeks to sober up.
I purchased stabilizer and strut bushings to replace this week and have an appointment set up with the alignment guy.
Get on it! I feel like my old man giving me crap for sitting around.
Look at all the new stuff you have...gathering dust!!
Skip the carb for now and get that wire harness redone. You with the fancy Fluke and all. Took me about 4 hours to get mine redone.
Put the new seats in for crying out loud. You don't even need to jack up the car for cripes sake.
 
I wish I didn't have all of these balls in the air
Enzio said:
Put the new seats in for crying out loud. You don't even need to jack up the car for cripes sake.
Yeah, I have to jack the car up, it sits too low to access all of the bolts.

And you're right, I really need to just pull the harness and get to work on that. I mean that can be done in the house for the most part.

One of the other things taking my time is the house, but I've not been doing much with that in the past month or 2 either.
 
