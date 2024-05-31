THSCC Autocross Novice School on 6/8 in Rockingham, NC

W

Warhorse Racing

Active Member
Feb 10, 2019
281
170
53
United States
#1
I know it is short notice, but there are a few spots available at the Tarheel Sports Car Club Autocross Novice School on Saturday, 6/8 @ the “Little Rock” in Rockingham, NC.

I’ll be instructing at the event. I would love to see more Mustangs at the school!

THSCC is a members-only club. The $18 yearly membership gets you some great perks, one of which is being able to attend their Novice School.

The entry requirements have been UPDATED:

*Drivers who have previously attended a THSCC Novice School (and meet the requirements below) are now eligible. (Normally, drivers cannot attend multiple THSCC Novice Schools.)

*Drivers who have attended 15 or fewer autocross events and who haven’t attended more than 6 autocross events in the last 12 months, and believe their basic skills need improving are now eligible.

*Please note that THSCC does check prior experience & results, and will bump drivers they determine to be looking for seat time.

The entry fee is $98. This includes a voucher for a free one-day event entry that can be used at any THSCC autocross event for the remainder of 2024!

This is an incredible value & the perfect opportunity to improve your autocross skills in your Mustang.

You can find MUCH MORE INFORMATION & REGISTER here:

THSCC Autocross Novice School (RESCHEDULED) (motorsportreg.com)

If you have any questions, please ask. I’m always happy to help.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Event Information! 79-04 Mustangs Wanted at the THSCC Autocross Novice School on 3/25 in Rockingham, NC
Replies
2
Views
964
Regional Forums and Event Information
Warhorse Racing
W
W
The Autocross Tips and Tech Thread
Replies
29
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Warhorse Racing
W
MyStangGT
SCCA hosts 21st Annual Allies vs. Axis Solo Autocross at SGMP - Dec 7, 2008
Replies
0
Views
1K
Regional Forums and Event Information
MyStangGT
MyStangGT
MTMMAN
NWR-SCCA Time Trials Weekend July 25-26
Replies
2
Views
969
Regional Forums and Event Information
MTMMAN
MTMMAN
MTMMAN
Tuesday, August 18th Free Baer Brake Seminar
Replies
1
Views
1K
Regional Forums and Event Information
MTMMAN
MTMMAN
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu