THSCC Autocross Novice School on 6/8 in Rockingham, NC

Warhorse Racing
Active Member
Feb 10, 2019
- 281
- 170
- 53
I know it is short notice, but there are a few spots available at the Tarheel Sports Car Club Autocross Novice School on Saturday, 6/8 @ the “Little Rock” in Rockingham, NC.
I’ll be instructing at the event. I would love to see more Mustangs at the school!
THSCC is a members-only club. The $18 yearly membership gets you some great perks, one of which is being able to attend their Novice School.
The entry requirements have been UPDATED:
*Drivers who have previously attended a THSCC Novice School (and meet the requirements below) are now eligible. (Normally, drivers cannot attend multiple THSCC Novice Schools.)
*Drivers who have attended 15 or fewer autocross events and who haven’t attended more than 6 autocross events in the last 12 months, and believe their basic skills need improving are now eligible.
*Please note that THSCC does check prior experience & results, and will bump drivers they determine to be looking for seat time.
The entry fee is $98. This includes a voucher for a free one-day event entry that can be used at any THSCC autocross event for the remainder of 2024!
This is an incredible value & the perfect opportunity to improve your autocross skills in your Mustang.
You can find MUCH MORE INFORMATION & REGISTER here:
THSCC Autocross Novice School (RESCHEDULED) (motorsportreg.com)
If you have any questions, please ask. I’m always happy to help.
