Drivetrain Tkx install. Exhaust hanger not lining up.

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
Nearly at the end of the tkx swap. This is what my tech is running into. Trans is mounted, needing to get the exhaust mounted to wrap it up.

this is an aod to tkx swap. It’s an aftermarket off road H pipe that was in the car before. Nothing exhaust wise has changed. It has aftermarket shorty headers. It does NOT have long tubes.

We have the stifflers mount, the spacer kit, and manual exhaust hanger.

The order is crossmember,spacer , trans mount,exhaust hanger, bushing .

The issue is when the exhaust is in the hanger it pulls the exhaust way down where it won’t mate with the headers and the backside pushes into the floorboards.

Does anyone know if mid pipes have different hangers for auto/manual ?

Anyone have experience with the tkx, stiffers set up? Maybe we have the parts out of order. Any help is appreciated.
 

Stock configuration with a T5 is exhaust hanger bracket against the trans and the transmission mount against the hanger bracket and the. Bolt them to the trans. From there it’s crossmember to the trans mount.
 
This is how mine is setup. It’s a T5 however.

Crossmember, spacer, mount, hanger, trans.
BA19090F-42A1-4351-99BD-13F1C0AE9AA0.jpeg



There is a different exhaust hanger for the AOD and T5, but the exhaust itself is the same. My car was an AOD car and I ran the same H-pipe before and after but the hanger differs.
 
Looking around a bit online I can’t seem to find any info on where to sandwich the exhaust hanger.

Found this showing X-member, spacer, mount, bushings, then driveshaft safety kit and then the trans. I wonder if the exhaust hanger goes above the bushings
B486F9C5-F6B5-4EBA-A540-5976C9F76450.jpeg



Their own install directions don’t even show the exhaust hangar mount



I will admit, with my old H-pope I cut the hangers off so I didn’t use the mount. I still ran it just to make sure driveline angles were corrext
 
we decided to cut the hangers and we weld them. we tried multiple combinations and 2 different exhaust set ups, something about the stifflers or tkx moved things just enough that it wouldn't work. Hoping to have the car pretty much done this weekend. will update once it's back.
 
