TunerPro RT

G

GOvert

Active Member
Jan 27, 2007
307
44
48
north central Tennessee Valley
I have looked back 3 years in this forum and see no mention of TunerPro software. Is anyone here familiar with it that can help me get started tuning with it? At first, as I get familiar with it, I would like to do simple things with it like disabling PATS, turning off rear O2 sensors and making clone PCMs. As I gain experience and get very familiar with it, I would like to be able to custom tune with it after I stroke my 4.6 to a 5.1. If you know about TunerPro, you know how good of software that it is. I hope someone can help. Thanks.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jenrik98
Looking for a performance tune
Replies
0
Views
359
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Jenrik98
Jenrik98
stangman16
Electrical Bad ECU?
Replies
23
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
G
Microsquirt noob needs some tuning advice
Replies
5
Views
346
Digital Self-tuning Forum
germain101
G
F
Can a stock computer on 94 95 Gt hold tunes for h/c/I
Replies
7
Views
656
Digital Self-tuning Forum
reddy351
reddy351
J
Issues passing I/M Inspection
Replies
1
Views
247
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu