Moates Quaterhorse Tuning

Feb 11, 2019
Oregon City
I've recently started wanting to tune my 1992 Fox with a 347 Stroker. I've installed the Moates QuarterHorse chip into the A9L computer, but I'm unsure which software to use for tuning. Should I use Binary Editor or TunerPro RT? I haven't found much helpful information online for Binary Editor, so I'm uncertain about how to proceed. I currently have Binary Editor installed and talking to the stock computer, so I assume this is the correct method.

My understanding is that I need to load a stock tune, create a data log by driving the car, and then import it into EEC Analyzer to get recommendations for adjustments. Is that correct?

Any guidance on self-tuning or recommendations for tuners would be greatly appreciated.
 

