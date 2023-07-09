tuning with Moates

Ford Mustang The Ultimate Ford EFI Tuning Guide For Binary Editor NEW | eBay Find many great new & used options and get the best deals for Ford Mustang The Ultimate Ford EFI Tuning Guide For Binary Editor NEW at the best online prices at eBay! Free shipping for many products!

Hi gents, it's been a while and I hope you all are well.I had a bad injector a while back and had gone back to NA. In the near future I want to go back under boost. I now have new 42LB injectors and also had the MAF recalibrated and I have a data sheet for that. I have ready to utilize, Moates binary software and license, a Quarterhorse, Jaybird and an F3 chip.I saw a literature available on eBay by Lasota Racing. I'm considering buying it and the cost is $80. Do any of you know about this literature and if so, what is your opinion on it? I want to learn everything I need to know and maybe even help others tune in the future. Do you think I should buy this and steep myself in it? Are there better options for me to train myself?Thanks brothers