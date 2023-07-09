tuning with Moates

Hi gents, it's been a while and I hope you all are well.

I had a bad injector a while back and had gone back to NA. In the near future I want to go back under boost. I now have new 42LB injectors and also had the MAF recalibrated and I have a data sheet for that. I have ready to utilize, Moates binary software and license, a Quarterhorse, Jaybird and an F3 chip.

I saw a literature available on eBay by Lasota Racing. I'm considering buying it and the cost is $80. Do any of you know about this literature and if so, what is your opinion on it? I want to learn everything I need to know and maybe even help others tune in the future. Do you think I should buy this and steep myself in it? Are there better options for me to train myself?

Thanks brothers :)

